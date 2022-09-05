Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 7

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

Lukasz Fabianski (35 percent): Fabianski was playing well at the weekend before allowing two late goals in the defeat to Chelsea. It's been a brutal start to the season for West Ham, but they get a home match with a decent Newcastle side that are bottom half of the league in goals this campaign.

Illan Meslier (35 percent): Meslier and Leeds' defensive issues from a season ago reared their ugly head at the weekend as they conceded five goals against Brentford. Before that, Leeds had been better defensively, by last season's standards, and Meslier looks a decent streaming option for the week in a home match against a Nottingham Forest side who only have four goals through their opening six matches. Another boost to the back line are possible returns to the XI of guys like Luke Ayling and Liam Cooper, regulars in recent seasons.

DEFENDERS

Manuel Akanji (15 percent): Akanji signed for Manchester City, helping the defending champions with some cover after injuries thinned their center-back ranks. Akanji is unlikely to take over the bulk of starts from either John Stones or Ruben Dias, but makes for a great streaming option any time he starts for the Citizens. Akanji was a nailed-on starter during his time at Dortmund and also is an international-level defender who starts for Switzerland, so he is an accomplished player.

Romain Perraud (nine percent): Perraud has wrestled back his role as a starting full-back for the Saints following a return from injury and already has an 18-point game on record after assisting a goal two matches ago against Chelsea. Perraud has some offensive upside, sending in seven crosses and creating two chances in his four appearances this season to go along with any defensive stats. He makes for a decent stream at the weekend with a home matchup against Brentford.

MIDFIELDERS

Lucas Paqueta (69 percent): Paqueta joined West Ham from Lyon ahead of the deadline and makes for a solid pickup in any leagues he remains available. He's a crafty player who primarily plays as an attacking midfielder and looks set to take over a starting role in the Hammers midfield, though rotation is still expected with midweek UECL matches. Paqueta is coming off of a nine-goal, six-assist season in Ligue 1 and provides a well-rounded game that makes him a strong Fantrax option for anyone needing midfield help.

Idrissa Gueye (four percent): I went with Gueye over other newcomers in Arthur and Denis Zakaria, as Gueye already knows the league and I believe will become a starter in this Everton side before long. He's not an upside play, as he doesn't score many goals or provide assists, but his value instead comes from defensive statistics. In his first go around with Everton, Gueye had over 100 tackles in each of his three seasons while also putting up impressive interceptions and clearances. Defensive statistics will never grab headlines, but on Fantrax there is value in the categories.

FORWARDS

Antony (59 percent): Antony is somehow already owned in over 50 percent of Fantrax leagues, but if your league has yet to run waivers he is the priority add from those joining during the close of the transfer window last week. The right winger has already produced with a goal on his debut at the weekend against Arsenal and could be a regular for United the rest of the season. He is a fantastic dribbler, very adept at link-up play and will be playing for a manager who knows how to get the best out of him. Antony should be the top waiver claim or big money FAAB bid for any leagues he is still available in.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (30 percent): Aubameyang finally completed his long-awaited move to Chelsea on deadline day but will likely miss the remainder of the month due to a broken jaw. Despite the injury, Aubameyang should be another top add on the week as he expects to be a starter when fit in a Chelsea side that is desperate for someone to score goals. While his lofty 20-goal heights from his first few years at Arsenal shouldn't be expected, Aubameyang is a proven commodity with Premier League experience and should be able to net into double figures for the Blues the rest of the season.