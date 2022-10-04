Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups For Gameweek 9

This article is part of our FPL Waiver Wire series.

Timothy Castagne (39 percent): Castagne is another Leicester City player worth a look this weekend for similar reasons to Ward. There's cleansheet upside against Bournemouth, but Castagne is also a full-back who likes to get forward with two goal involvements on the season while whipping in 21 crosses in his seven appearances.

Danny Ward (three percent): Ward is the low-owned streaming pick for the weekend despite a rough start to the season that sees Leicester in a relegation spot. Ward kept a clean sheet Monday against Nottingham Forest and will look to replicate that outing against fellow promoted side Bournemouth at the weekend. The keeper is averaging three saves per match while half of his goals allowed came in two matches.

Lukasz Fabianski (45-percent rostered): Fabianski and West Ham picked up a much needed win at the weekend, keeping a clean sheet against Wolves. The Hammers sit in 15th place, but a home matchup against Fulham presents a nice opportunity to stream Fabianski if available in your league. Despite West Ham's struggles, the keeper has allowed less than one goal per game on average in his eight starts while keeping two clean sheets and making 17 saves.

Following each Premier League Gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPERS

DEFENDERS

Ashley Young (three percent): Young's best days are behind him, but he's started and played 90 minutes in each of Villa's previous two matches and now gets a trip to a Nottingham Forest side who seem to be in shambles. Young has been solid going forward turning his four appearances this season into 10 crosses and six chances created, so he has offensive upside that is difficult to find at times on the waiver wire amongst defenders. While Matty Cash is on the mend, the extended absences of Ludwig Augustinsson and Lucas Digne likely means more starts for Young.

MIDFIELDERS

Maxwel Cornet (24 percent): Cornet is questionable with a calf injury after leaving early against Wolves at the weekend, but he is worth a look for those needing depth in midfield. His recent start was only the first of the season for the attack-minded winger, but he possesses some upside if he continues to start for the Hammers. With defensive-minded Burnley a season ago, Cornet crossed 55 times and created 15 chances while scoring nine goals. Cornet has Premier League experience and could again reach 10 goal involvements if given a run of play.

Sergio Gomez (four percent): Gomez could start in one of City's full-back spots this weekend as he replaced an injured Kyle Walker during the Manchester derby. Gomez is a bit of an enigma to put here. On the one hand, he's starting for the best team in the league at home against a Southampton side who give up a lot of goals. On the other, he will be playing in defense but listed as a midfielder on Fantrax meaning he is ineligible for any clean sheet points. There remains potential upside as Gomez has an assist in just 86 minutes played this season.

FORWARDS

Patson Daka (43 percent): Daka scored as a substitute Monday against Nottingham Forest and could be pushing Jamie Vardy for the starting role leading the line for Leicester. Daka started the two matches before the international break and with Vardy still in search of his first goal, this could be the last chance to scoop up Daka before he fully asserts himself atop the depth chart. Daka scored five league goals in his first season with the club a year ago, but he has the pace and ability to push for double-digit league goals if given enough playing time.

Diego Costa (37 percent): Like Ashley Young, Costa's best days are behind him, but there should be opportunity for the forward as Wolves are desperate for someone who can score goals as they've found the back of the net just three times through eight games. This isn't the week to use Costa against his former club Chelsea, but this could be the time for fantasy managers desperate for forward help to pick him up. Of course, he hasn't started a competitive match since December 2021 and probably won't hold much value once Raul Jimenez returns, though he still doesn't have a return date.