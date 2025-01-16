FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 22 Differentials

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Dubravka has been the regular for Newcastle since mid-December, entering for the injured Nick Pope, who is due to return from his knee injury in the next month. In the six games that Dubravka has covered, he has kept five clean sheets. With some lovely fixtures in the next three games, Dubravka could pick up another clean sheet or two.

DEFENDERS

James came off the bench twice in the past week (FA Cup included), scoring a free kick to secure a point against Bournemouth in addition to an assist against Morecambe. With Chelsea failing to keep a clean sheet in seven of their previous eight league matches, James should be an option for the starting XI with Enzo Maresca looking to add extra security to the defense. Of course, his hamstring problems means he may not be an every-match starter or even 90-minute starter for the coming months.

Aston Villa are riddled with injuries on their back line, which means Cash is pretty secure in the starting XI. He played 90 minutes and picked up a clean sheet against Everton midweek in addition to going 90 minutes against Leicester in the last league match and 72 against West Ham in the FA Cup. While a trip to the Emirates in Gameweek 22 is unlikely to result in a clean sheet, he has a good run of matchups the following weeks with West Ham, Wolves and Ipswich Town upcoming.

MIDFIELDERS

Under Graham Potter, Paqueta was utilized as a false nine in the win against Fulham due to the injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio. He scored in both the FA Cup game against Aston Villa and in Potter's first Premier League game. Even if he isn't in that role, he's first dibs on penalties when Danny Ings isn't on the pitch.

When Jota entered the pitch as a substitute against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool had failed to have a shot on target. With his first touch of the game, he connected with a Kostas Tsimikas corner and scored the equalizing goal. In his 24 minutes, he took four shots and had three shots on target. Only Mohamed Salah had more shots in the game, but Jota had the most shots on target on the pitch. Jota only recently returned from injury, but he started in both the Carabao and FA Cup, meaning a league start should be on the horizon.

FORWARD

Having an Everton forward in a recommendation for an FPL differential pick may seem crazy, but Ndiaye and Everton have an upcoming double gameweek. Everton have some reasonable fixtures coming up for an attacker and while they don't score many goals, David Moyes will hopefully change that in the coming weeks. At $5.4m, he should be your third attacker, meaning you don't have to start him every week.