FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 23 Differentials

GOALKEEPER

Falling slightly above the five-percent differential status, his low-percentage ownership among the top managers still makes him a differential option. On the cheat sheet, Liverpool are at the top of the league with 48.95% implied clean-sheet odds. Coming up in GW24, he also has a double gameweek against Bournemouth and Everton. Alisson showed his quality as an FPL asset against Brentford when he kept a clean sheet while making seven saves.

DEFENDERS

Brentford have only scored 11 goals in 10 away games this season, five of which came in one game against Southampton. Richards will be guaranteed minutes after Trevoh Chalobah was recalled from his loan from Chelsea. He has also done particularly well on the BPS system, with 29 points against West Ham and 23 against Leicester. Both of his shots in the last three games have been on target.

Mings has started each of the last five games in all competitions, playing the full 90 in each game. In the game against Everton, his 11 clearances and one chance created were crucial for him picking up a strong BPS of 31. This led to a strong nine-point score and with great fixtures against West Ham, Wolves and Ipswich in the next three games, he will look to pick up more points over the next few weeks.

MIDFIELDERS

Off the back of signing a new contract this week, Damsgaard will continue his strong creative presence in the midfield. Coming in as a budget midfielder, he could be a great option over the fixtures in the next five matches. While Crystal Palace may not be the best game this week, he then has Spurs, West Ham, Leicester, Everton and Aston Villa back-to-back. He has two assists in his last four matches, only failing to score against Man City and Liverpool. He has 13 chances created in his last six games in all competitions and has had at least one chance created in each of these games. With 33 set pieces taken this season, only Bryan Mbeumo has taken more for Brentford.

This is the most out-there shout this week. Malen signed for Villa just over a week ago and could have a good chance of getting more minutes over the next few weeks. Having played in the Champions League for Borussia Dortmund, Malen will be unable to play next week and wasn't involved against Monaco. This will make him a more viable option in the Premier League for Emery as he looks to keep his other players fresh for the final Champions League game against Celtic. He scored against Wolfsburg in his final start for Dortmund, taking three shots and creating a chance.

FORWARD

A crucial performance off the bench against Brentford, scoring two goals in 25 minutes, saw him start against Lille in the Champions League. With the double gameweek coming in GW24 Nunez will become a critical option with Diogo Jota's recurring injury. Despite not returning against Lille, he created three chances while winning all four of his tackles. By leading the press like this, he will score well on the bonus point system. He may not start each game over the run, which features games against Ipswich, Bournemouth, Everton and Wolves, he is now the leader for the most goal involvements as a substitute since the start of the 22/23 season.