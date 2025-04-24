FPL Gameweek 34 Differentials: Andreas Pereira Ready for a Return

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Sa is one of the best goalkeeping options this week and is second in RotoWire's Player Rankings. He faces Leicester City, who have only scored in one game in their last 10 despite causing some difficulty for Liverpool last week.

Wolves have won five games in a row and kept two clean sheets in their previous four. The big worry for Sa is that he missed the game against Manchester United. He's expected to be fine, but it's worth keeping an eye on Friday's press conference for an update from Vitor Pereira.

DEFENDERS

Sessegnon is a defender in FPL but has played in an attacking role the last few weeks. In his last seven games in the Premier League, he's scored three and assisted two. Fulham face Southampton, who are at the bottom of the league and have conceded the most goals. The sides drew 0-0 earlier in the season, but Fulham are still fighting for a European spot and won't back down.

Schar suffered a hamstring issue last Saturday and an update on his status should come Friday morning. He's scored in each of the last two games, bringing him to four goals for the season. He's averaged a shot per game, aided by a frequent role on spot kicks and his willingness to unleash shots from outside the box.

Newcastle have to target this game as they aim for Champions League places and will be disappointed with their performance against Aston Villa. They play Ipswich, who failed to score in their last game and are headed toward relegation.

MIDFIELDERS

Pereira has been key to Fulham sitting in the top half of the table. He's scored twice and created four assists, having taken more than 100 set pieces, the most in the team. He faces Southampton, who have conceded 78 goals in the league throughout the season and 10 in their last five games. In his last seven games, Pereira has created two assists from 15 chances and taken seven shots.

Szoboszlai has started 11 of the last 12 games and would be a big differential compared to some other Liverpool assets. Liverpool will look to win the Premier League against Spurs in a fixture in which they scored six goals earlier in the season.

Szoboszlai scored in that earlier game in the season, picked up an assist, and he also scored in the Carabao Cup semi-final at Anfield. The midfielder had a better performance against Leicester City where he put both of his shots on target and created two chances.

FORWARDS

Strand Larsen plays Leicester, who are one of the worst defensive teams in the league. They've only picked up one point in their last 10 matches and have conceded 11 in their last five games. The forward has scored five goals in his last five games, only failing to score against Man United. In these five games, he's taken 12 shots, getting seven on target.