FPL Waiver Wire: Gameweek 24 Differentials

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

GOALKEEPER

Christian Walton $4.3m (0.2- percent rostered)

To choose a keeper who has conceded 10 goals in his last two matches could seem a bit out there, but Walton has taken over as the starting keeper for Ipswich, pushing Arijanet Muric to the bench. He's received a save point in three of his last five matches, and when he kept a clean sheet against Chelsea, he won two bonus points. His gameweek 24 matchup is against Southampton.

DEFENDERS

O'Brien signed for Everton this summer from Lyon, and it was expected he would take a leading role in the Everton defense but it took until new boss David Moyes' second game in charge for him to get a chance. He's been playing right-back since Moyes took over and played 88 and 90 minutes in his two starts, the latter against Brighton ending in a clean sheet. In gameweek 24, Everton have a double gameweek, with one favorable game against Leicester.

If the Ipswich goalkeeper is a good option because he plays Southampton, here is a Southampton defender who could be an option because he plays Ipswich. The Pole has scored in both of his last two games against Newcastle and Nottingham Forest. All three of his shots on target this season have come in these two matches.

MIDFIELDER

The Hungarian has found new levels under Arne Slot in recent weeks. He picked up 13 FPL points last week plus two bonus points against Ipswich. In gameweek 17 he also produced 17 FPL points. The midfielder was amongst the group of players that was given a full rest by Slot as he didn't travel to play PSV in the Champions League. A double gameweek at Bournemouth and Everton could see him pick up some good scores.

FORWARDS

Richarlison has come in since the injury to Dominic Solanke and proven to be an impact-maker once more. He came on against Everton, scored in the closing minutes, and scored the only Spurs goal against Leicester in their defeat. Spurs need to pick up some positive results sooner rather than later and matches against Brentford, Man United and Leicester could be the perfect spot.

In an impressive debut win over Chelsea, the Egyptian forward was involved everywhere. Only Mateo Kovacic attempted more tackles (four) than Marmoush (three). He created a chance and attempted two shots. He also had a goal disallowed by VAR. In 17 Bundesliga appearances, he scored 15 goals and provided nine assists. He was ineligible in the Champions League having already played in European competition for his previous club, meaning he's fully rested. Despite a tough fixture against Arsenal he should definitely be an option over the coming weeks.