Adam Zdroik previews the first-ever Leagues Cup pitting MLS and Liga MX teams against each other in a tournament. He goes through the groups, looks at futures odds and gambles on the first set of matches. Which teams are undervalued? Overvalued? He does his best to make sense of a new tournament, which will also features the Inter Miami debut of Lionel Messi.