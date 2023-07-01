MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for July 1

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Adam Zdroik is back to bet 14 more matches in MLS. Teams are a bit more rested after getting the midweek off, so there shouldn't be as many lineup questions, at least that's the hope. He runs through lineups and closes the show with some of his best bets and picks for the weekend.
RotoWire Soccer Odds Page
Cheat Sheet with Lineups, Odds, Stats
MATCHES (ET)
- 7:30 pm: CF Montreal vs. New York City FC
- 7:30 pm: Columbus Crew vs. New York Red Bulls
- 7:30 pm: FC Cincinnati vs. New England Revolution
- 7:30 pm: Inter Miami CF vs. Austin FC
- 7:30 pm: Orlando City SC vs. Chicago Fire
- 7:30 pm: Toronto FC vs. Real Salt Lake
- 8:30 pm: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles Football Club
- 8:30 pm: Minnesota United vs. Portland Timbers
- 8:30 pm: Nashville SC vs. D.C. United
- 8:30 pm: Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 8:30 pm: St. Louis City SC vs. Colorado Rapids
- 10:30 pm: San Jose Earthquakes vs. Los Angeles Galaxy
- 10:30 pm: Seattle Sounders FC vs. Houston Dynamo
- 4:00 pm: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union