MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for July 1

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
July 1, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik is back to bet 14 more matches in MLS. Teams are a bit more rested after getting the midweek off, so there shouldn't be as many lineup questions, at least that's the hope. He runs through lineups and closes the show with some of his best bets and picks for the weekend.

