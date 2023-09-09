Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for Sept. 9-10

MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for Sept. 9-10

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
September 9, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik checks out the five MLS matchups over the international break, as Inter Miami host Sporting Kansas City without a number of their stars, Lionel Messi included. He looks at the absences and possible lineups for each team before getting into his best bets for all five games.

RotoWire Soccer Odds Page

Cheat Sheet with Lineups, Odds, Stats

MATCHES (ET)

BEST BETS

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Sorare Strategies: Cheap Premier League Cards
Sorare Strategies: Cheap Premier League Cards
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Bundesliga Power Rankings: Can Anyone Dethrone Bayern Munich?
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 5
Fantrax Finds: Transfer Deadline Day Waiver Wire Pickups
Fantrax Finds: Transfer Deadline Day Waiver Wire Pickups
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 2: Man City Szn
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies Podcast for Saturday, Sept. 2: Man City Szn