MLS Betting Video: Lineup Review, Picks, Predictions & Odds for Sept. 9-10

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Adam Zdroik checks out the five MLS matchups over the international break, as Inter Miami host Sporting Kansas City without a number of their stars, Lionel Messi included. He looks at the absences and possible lineups for each team before getting into his best bets for all five games.
RotoWire Soccer Odds Page
Cheat Sheet with Lineups, Odds, Stats
MATCHES (ET)
- 7:30 pm: D.C. United vs. San Jose Earthquakes
- 7:30 pm: Inter Miami CF vs. Sporting Kansas City
- 8:30 pm: Minnesota United vs. New England Revolution
- 10:30 pm: Portland Timbers vs. Los Angeles Football Club
- 8:00 pm: Los Angeles Galaxy vs. St. Louis City SC