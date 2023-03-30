Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds, and Predictions for Gameweek 29

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

International breaks are always nice, as they let you take a step back and look at things from a different perspective. Sometimes that's a good thing and other times, maybe not so much. When teams return from international breaks, you never know what injuries happened and how teams will line up, especially when suggesting bets days in advance.

Unfortunately, there are no more international breaks this season, so it's full go the rest of the way, starting in Gameweek 29.

Record: 59-44-2. Up $1,713 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Fulham at Bournemouth

Bournemouth race to five corners against Fulham +135

I hit on a Bournemouth corner bet (on Kits & Wagers) against Aston Villa and now I'm getting greedy. That said, at home out of the international break with a likely healthy Hamed Traore and Marcus Tavernier has me somewhat confident.

Throw in no Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian, and that's the main reason I'm backing the Cherries, something I've rarely done this season. Instead of going big with +160 on the moneyline, I'll take them first to five corners at +135. The hope with this bet is that they don't score early and sit back for a 1-0 win the rest of the way.

You could turn this into a single-game parlay with Bournemouth double chance and over 2.5 or 3.5 corners, which may be safer, depending how you feel about them getting a point from this match.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest race to three corners against Wolverhampton +105

Nottingham Forest have a ton of injuries, but most of their relevant players should be ready out of the international break, at least that's the hope with this bet. They're a noticeably better team at home and Steve Cooper will have them ready after getting a couple weeks.

I also have some doubts about Wolverhampton, who didn't look great entering the break, highlighted by the 4-2 home loss versus Leeds. Prior to that, they've had a weird run of results, losing matches in which they were the better team and winning matches in which they were arguably the lesser team.

No matter, I think there's some value on the home side, as you can get Nottingham Forest race to three corners at +105. I think taking them most corners in the first half at +145 and race to five corners at +185 are also plays to make based on this strategy.

EPL Best Bets for Aston Villa at Chelsea

'Yes' on both teams to score between Chelsea and Aston Villa -120

Unai Emery has had two weeks to study this matchup and will undoubtedly have a specific strategy for his team. Most relevant for this bet is that Villa have scored in every match under Emery. That includes sneaking one past Manchester City, as well as numerous wins away from home, namely at Brighton.

Ollie Watkins has been in form and Chelsea have been mostly unreliable under Graham Potter, though they've at least been able to find the back of the net themselves.

At just -120 to get both teams to score, I think this is a reasonable bet to take at close to even odds.

EPL Best Bets for Southampton at West Ham United

Single-game parlay: West Ham moneyline and under 3.5 goals +130

This is a can't-lose spot for West Ham, home against Southampton, who sit last in the table. Sitting in the relegation zone, the Hammers know what's at stake and while that could lead to more nerves, they've been better at home this season and even have a positive goal differential in addition to taking eight points from their last four overall.

If you don't think they can win, you can take West Ham double chance with under 2.5 goals at +115 odds. For me, I was initially on West Ham moneyline but at -130 odds, I wanted something more and I've had fair success with single-game parlays in this article.

That led me to West Ham moneyline with under 3.5 goals for +130 odds. I think the Hammers win and given recent away performances for Southampton, they prefer to bunker down and play more defensive away from home, which leads to fewer goals.

