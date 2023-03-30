Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions, Picks and Odds for Gameweek 29

Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back to bet on Gameweek 29 in the Premier League. It's a big weekend of matches with Manchester City and Liverpool kicking things off Saturday morning. They give their bets for that game, as well as Newcastle against Manchester United and then Monday night's showdown between Everton and Tottenham without Antonio Conte. They'll finish with a Team Parlay which they hope to get back on track.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 59-44-2 for the season.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris throughout the season? Click here.

Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
