Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Arsenal vs. Everton

Arsenal look to keep pace with Liverpool and Chelsea when they host Everton at the Emirates on Saturday.

After drawing with Fulham 1-1 in their previous Premier League match, three points is a must for the Gunners at home. Everton are just above the relegation zone and any result would be massive in their quest for survival.

EPL Best Bets for Arsenal vs. Everton

Arsenal have been in good form, going unbeaten in their last seven matches while also putting up a plus-15 goal differential. They've been dubbed "Set Piece FC" given how effective they've been on corners lately, but it won't be easy against a physical Everton side.

Everton had their Merseyside derby match with Liverpool called off due to weather, but the last time they were in action they routed Wolves 4-0 at Goodison Park. Before that offensive outburst, they had failed to score in four straight matches. With how good the Gunners are defensively, Everton are going to struggle to create high quality chances.

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

In their last two Premier League matches, Arsenal have been extremely reliant on set pieces to create most of their chances. Their combined expected goals between both Fulham and Manchester United matches was 3.32 and they scored three of them. The man who was in the middle for two of those goals was William Saliba.

Gabriel has been Arsenal's biggest weapon on corners, but he's been injured the past few matches and is questionable at best to play in this match. That means Saliba is going to be the main guy and is will have a great shot at scoring again from a set piece.

He's scored against both Manchester United and Fulham, so it makes sense to bet him again at 11/1 if Arsenal are continue to be very dependent on corners.

Betting on Shots

Everton's high defensive block has been good at turning teams over, but where they've been effective is denying space through the middle and forcing the ball out wide. They're struggling at defending crosses because they've allowed the most crosses into their penalty area of anyone in the Premier League.

Arsenal don't often settle for long-range shots. They consistently try to find the best possible chance, which is one of the reasons why they struggle from open play.

Everton haven't allowed anyone to take over 17 shots in a match this season, and there's no reason that's going to change in this match. I like Arsenal under 19.5 shots, even at home.

Betting on Corners

Against both Manchester United and Fulham, Arsenal showed their ability to sustain pressure and keep their opponent pinned inside the final third. That means there's a much better chance that they will rack up plenty of corners.

Everton away from home this season are allowing almost six corners per match, while Arsenal at home are averaging over nine corners, which is the highest mark in the Premier League. I like the value on Arsenal's corner handicap -4.5 corners.

Arsenal vs. Everton EPL Betting Picks

William Saliba Anytime Goalscorer +1100

Arsenal Under 19.5 shots (-114)

Arsenal -4.5 corners (-120)