Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Brentford vs. Arsenal

Arsenal look to keep pace with Liverpool when they travel to the GTech Stadium to take on Brentford on New Year's Day.

The Gunners were dominant in a 1-0 win against Ipswich at home but need to keep racking up points if they want any hope of catching Liverpool. They're without their best player Bukayo Saka for the next two months, so it's not the most ideal situation.

Brentford are coming off a 0-0 draw with Brighton and are fighting for a top-half finish. The Bees have given Arsenal problems over the years and will be not be a pushover Wednesday.

EPL Best Bets for Brentford vs. Arsenal

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

With Saka out, the natural replacement in terms of goal scoring is Kai Havertz. Arsenal have played him as a false nine for most of the season and in the match against Ipswich Town, he was the main man in the middle getting on the end of a lot of crosses when facing a low block like the one they are going to see against Brentford.

He leads Arsenal with seven goals and has accumulated 7.8 expected goals on the season, which is seventh most in the Premier League.

With Brentford having a lot of injuries on their backline, if anyone is going to score for Arsenal, it's more than likely going to be Havertz.

Betting on Same Game Parlay

Arsenal and their corners are a tale as old as time. They are unbelievably good at overloading the back post, but the main aim is to get their best aerial threat free for a run at goal. He'll typically sit around the penalty spot, get a pick and try to make a free run on goal. It's worked four times this season and even some of the best set-piece defenses haven't been able to stop him.

The guy taking corners from the left side of the pitch has been Declan Rice. He's been money at putting the ball in the perfect spot every time. If Gabriel is going to score, Rice is more than likely going to be assisting him.

Therefore, a same-game parlay of Rice anytime assist and Gabriel Anytime Goalscorer at 22/1 is worth a shot.

Betting on Total Shots

Arsenal's total shots prop is sitting at 16.5, which is high given how this match will likely go. Arsenal always prioritize finding the best possible shot, so unlike high volume teams such as Manchester City, they don't take a lot of low quality shots.

In fact, Arsenal have only taken 55 shots from outside the box this season. Compare that to Manchester City who have over 100 and it's evident Arteta would rather them work the ball into dangerous areas than settle for a low quality effort.

Even in their last match against Ipswich where they dominated possession and tilted the field, the Gunners only took 13 shots.

I like the value on the Gunners Under 16.5 shots.

Brentford vs. Arsenal Betting Picks

Kai Havertz Anytime Goalscorer (+175)

SGP: Declan Rice Anytime Assist/Gabriel Anytime Goalscorer (+2200)

Arsenal Under 16.5 shots (-138)