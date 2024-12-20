Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Arsenal look to keep pace in the Premier League title race when they head to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace on Saturday.

These two met Wednesday in the Carabao Cup with Arsenal winning the match 3-2 at home behind a Gabriel Jesus hat trick.

Crystal Palace's performances have improved recently, but it's going to be a big task to get revenge on the Gunners after not being able to beat a heavily rotated Arsenal team in the midweek.

EPL Best Bets for Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Arsenal beat Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but they played a rotated squad that featured Ethan Nwaneri, Kieran Tierney and Gabriel Jesus, among others. The problems for Arsenal in the Premier League have come from open play, as their last non-set piece goal came against West Ham.

Of course, Arsenal are the best team in the league on corners by a wide margin this season. They've scored seven goals and average 0.21 xG per corner, which is incredibly efficient. The main guy they try to get free to score on those corners is center-back Gabriel.

Arsenal often overload the back post with six guys, while Gabriel makes a run from the penalty spot with the help of a screen to leap up and put the ball in the back of the net. He's already scored four goals in all competitions and is live to score again at +900.

Betting on Player Assists

Bukayo Saka has been an assist machine this season, leading the Premier League with 10. Arsenal like to overload his side of the pitch to get him into one-on-one situations against the opposing full-back, which is a battle he often wins.

He's elite at finding his teammates in the box and leads the Premier League with 89 shot-creating actions and 69 passes that lead to a shot.

Helping further, he's Arsenal's right-sided corner taker and always delivers a perfect ball, at least this season.

I really like the price on him at +250 to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Team Shots

Even playing a rotated Arsenal squad in the Carabao Cup, Crystal Palace only mustered eight shots for the match.

The problem that Palace are going to have again is that Arsenal are going to be able to control this match from start to finish, just like they did against Fulham and Everton. The Gunners held Fulham and Everton to a combined four shots, as their ability to win second balls and control possession made it virtually impossible for those teams to be successful in transition.

Even worse for Crystal Palace is that Eberechi Eze will be out due to a minor injury and he leads the team in shots per 90 minutes.

I like the value on Crystal Palace under 9.5 shots at +100.

Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal Betting Picks

Gabriel Anytime Goalscorer (+900)

Saka Anytime Assist (+250)

Crystal Palace Under 9.5 shots (+100)