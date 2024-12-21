Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Fulham vs. Southampton

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Fulham look to keep their good run going when they host Southampton at Craven Cottage on Sunday.

Fulham are unbeaten in their last four matches and have only lost two matches at Craven Cottage this season. This is the biggest favorite they've been this season which is what happens when you play the worst team in the Premier League.

However, things are changing on the south coast. Russell Martin was sacked earlier in the week and Southampton seem set to hire former Torino and Roma boss Ivan Juric as their new manager. While he's not going to be in charge for this match, they have to start picking up points if they want any chance at survival.

EPL Best Bets for Fulham vs. Southampton

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Southampton have one of the worst defenses in the league, mainly because of all of the errors they've made in build up, which has led to a lot of easy chances for their opponents.

Caretaker manager Simon Rusk will be in charge for a second match and it's unknown if they'll try to build out of the back and progress the ball centrally. Yet, even if they decide to sit deep, they're still going to concede chances.

For Fulham, they love to get overloads in wide areas and send balls in via crosses. Unsurprisingly, it's usually No. 9 Raul Jimenez at the end of those crosses. He has five Premier League goals and is averaging over three shots per 90 minutes. I like the value on him to find the back of the net at +125.

Betting on Player Shots

Alex Iwobi has without a doubt been Fulham's most productive creator this season. He's scroed five goals but is also leading the team in expected assists.

Andreas Pereira is suspended, which means the pressure is going to be on Iwobi even more. It shouldn't be a major worry since he's started every league match and leads the team in passes into the penalty area and passes leading to a shot.

If Fulham are going to find the back of the net multiple times, which the odds are suggesting they will, Iwobi is a good bet for an assist at +275.

Betting on Total Shots

One thing that's happened all season for Southampton is that when they fall behind, things tend to snowball on them and get worse. When playing from behind, they're conceding over 2.5 goals and 17.26 shots per 90 minutes in that game state.

Basically, if Southampton are going down, they're going down swinging. Even better, Fulham are averaging three more shots per 90 minutes at Craven Cottage than they are away from home this season.

Once that first goal goes in, I highly doubt this match will completely shut down and I think there will be a lot of shots at both ends of the pitch.

I like the value on over 29.5 total match shots.

