Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Manchester United vs. Brighton

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Manchester United look to keep the positive momentum going when they host Brighton on Sunday.

Things were looking bleak Thursday until Amad Diallo scored a quick hat trick to give Manchester United a 3-1 win over Southampton. It was the first Premier League win in a month for the Red Devils who are starting to improve under Ruben Amorim.

Brighton secured their first Premier League win since Nov. 23 beating Ipswich Town 2-0. They beat Manchester United in the previous meeting on the final kick of the game, which is nothing new for the Seagulls because they've had Manchester United's number over the years.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Manchester United vs. Brighton

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Brighton have been struggling to create chances lately because of their style of play. They often like to bait the press in to send long balls up to the forwards to make runs in behind.

Manchester United have been a high-pressing team under Amorim, which means that Brighton's attackers will be in one-on-ones against United's back line. Joao Pedro is most likely to benefit from those chances.

He's been the main forward for Brighton and outside of Danny Welbeck, he has the best xG per 90 minutes for the Seagulls.

At +220, I like the value on him to find the back of the net.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Player to Assist or Score

Bruno Fernandes has been everything for Manchester United this season. Before the match against Southampton, he was their leader in goals, assists, expected assists, shots and passes into the penalty area.

He was amazing in their matches against Liverpool and Arsenal, scoring once and adding an assist. But it's the way he opens shooting lanes and makes aggressive passes to find teammates in the box that makes him Manchester United's most important player.

Manchester United are going to rely on him once again Sunday, and I like the value on him to assist or score at +105.

Betting on Team to get the most shots

Southampton went straight man-to-man against United and they couldn't play through them. Not only that, but until Joshua Zirkzee came on in the second half, they had no route to play the ball long, either.

Brighton are going to do the exact same thing Southampton did, except they are a far better pressing team and way better at controlling possession when they do win the ball.

The Seagulls take a lot of shots. Most of the time, it's not of the highest quality, but they're averaging 14.4 shots per 90 minutes, which is higher than Manchester United's 13.6.

Brighton also out shot Manchester United in the previous meeting 14 to 11.

I like the value on them to have the most shots in this match at +110.

Manchester United vs. Brighton Betting Picks

Joao Pedro Anytime Goalscorer (+220)

Bruno Fernandes to Score or Assist (+105)

Brighton to have the most shots (+110)