Premier League Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Tottenham vs. Wolves

Tottenham look to end their bad run of form when they lost Wolves in North London on Sunday.

It's bad times for Ange Postecoglou's side that has lost four of their last five Premier League matches. They're sitting in the bottom half of the table and dealing with an injury crisis. They desperately need to pick up three points or Ange may be heading for an exit.

Wolves have pulled themselves out of the relegation zone after beating Manchester United 2-0 on Boxing Day. Gary O'Neil is gone and Vitor Pereira has been in charge for a little more than a week. Three points would likely distance them four points from the relegation zone, which would be massive given their start to the season.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham vs. Wolves

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

The injury crisis continues for Tottenham and the back line. Postecoglou's system really only works when Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven are both healthy. They're again going to miss this match against Wolves, and even worse, Radu Dragusin picked up an injury last game. He's been starting alongside Archie Gray, while fellow backup Ben Davies has also been out. Midfielder Yves Bissouma came on for Dragusin late in their last match.

Matheus Cunha is the man in form for Wolves. He scored off a corner against Manchester United and has scored in three straight matches. He already has 10 goals, a standout number for a team battling relegation.

More importantly, he's getting really good shot production. He's averaging over three shots per 90 minutes and has had at least one shot on target in five straight matches. If anyone is going to find the back of the net for Wolves, it's most likely going to be him at +187 odds.

Betting on Player Assists

While Tottenham are in an injury crisis defensively, all of their attackers are available.

Wolverhampton's main problem for a long time has been their ability to deny space through the middle. Pereira's had them in a 5-4-1 out of possession, but defending Tottenham's fluid 2-3-5 buildup is a difficult thing to do for any team.

Often the key in this system has been James Maddison. He's usually the man in the middle creating everything for Tottenham, as he's third on the team in passes leading to a shot and second in expected assists.

At +275, I like the value on him to have an assist in this match.

Betting on Corners

When betting corners, the team that can tilt the field and sustain pressure is usually the one that can win the battle.

Tottenham are the type of team that can sustain that pressure with how aggressive they are in possession and also with their counter pressing. They're tops in the Premier League in PPDA (Passes Per Defensive Action) and second behind Manchester City in field tilt (ratio of each team's final third touches compared to the total final third touches).

On top of that, Tottenham are averaging 8.7 corners at home, while Wolves are dead last in corners per 90 away at just 2.9.

Tottenham may get exposed in transition, but if Wolves sits deep in their 5-4-1, Spurs will likely control a majority of the possession and spend most of the match in Wolverhampton's third of the pitch.

I like the value on Tottenham on the Asian Corner line of -3 at -103.

Tottenham vs. Wolves Betting Picks

Matheus Cunha Goalscorer (+187)

James Maddison Anytime Assist (+275)

Tottenham -3 corners (-103)