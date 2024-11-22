Soccer Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Premier League Gameweek 12: Six Matches, Six Best Bets: Odds, Predictions & Free Tips

Premier League Gameweek 12: Six Matches, Six Best Bets: Odds, Predictions & Free Tips

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on November 22, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 12 in the Premier League fresh off another international break. Of course they get to Manchester City hosting Tottenham, but they also bet on five other matches for the weekend. Can Manchester United win Ruben Amorim's debut? They provide six bets with analysis. 

Bournemouth and Brighton present two intriguing sides, both of which could fight for the top six in the latter part of the season. Does either team have a noticeable edge?

How will defensive Everton fair against a high-flying Brentford side?

Manchester City could get Kevin De Bruyne back in their starting XI, while Tottenham will be without both starting center-backs in Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Will that make a difference at the Etihad? They wonder if it's a bounce-back spot for City.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Nov. 23: No Breaks
DraftKings DFS Preview for Saturday, Nov. 23: No Breaks
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 12
Premier League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Gameweek 12
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Nov. 23
DraftKings DFS EPL Picks for Saturday, Nov. 23
Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW29
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12
Fantrax Finds & Sleeper Adds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 12