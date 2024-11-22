Premier League Gameweek 12: Six Matches, Six Best Bets: Odds, Predictions & Free Tips

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on Gameweek 12 in the Premier League fresh off another international break. Of course they get to Manchester City hosting Tottenham, but they also bet on five other matches for the weekend. Can Manchester United win Ruben Amorim's debut? They provide six bets with analysis.

Bournemouth and Brighton present two intriguing sides, both of which could fight for the top six in the latter part of the season. Does either team have a noticeable edge?

How will defensive Everton fair against a high-flying Brentford side?

Manchester City could get Kevin De Bruyne back in their starting XI, while Tottenham will be without both starting center-backs in Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero. Will that make a difference at the Etihad? They wonder if it's a bounce-back spot for City.

