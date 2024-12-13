Soccer Betting
Premier League Gameweek 16 Betting Tips: Odds, Insights, and Predictions

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on December 13, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen dish out six bets from six matches in Gameweek 16 of the Premier League. The weekend is filled with home favorites, while most eyes will be on Sunday's key Manchester derby.

Chris kicks things off analyzing the Newcastle and Leicester match. Can Ruud van Nistelrooy continue to get the most out of his team, now away from home?

He also takes a stab at an intriguing, stand-alone Saturday game between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa. Forest won at Old Trafford last week, while Villa were in Leipzig midweek. It seems like a match heavy on counterattacks.

To close, he tries to decipher this struggling Spurs team that is in an almost must-win spot against Southampton.

For more bets, check out Corners & Wagers and Adam's weekly article.

Meanwhile, Wolves and Ipswich are fighting near the bottom of the table and Adam has a few doubts about the home side's willingness to possess the ball.

The Manchester derby highlights the weekend, but neither team has been playing that well. So how should you bet this matchup at the Etihad?

Finally, Chelsea are at home against one of the highest-scoring teams in the league. Unfortunately for Brentford, they've been bad away from home and a trip to Stamford Bridge probably won't help.

Premier League Cheat Sheets - Predicted Lineups, Odds, Stats

RotoWire Soccer Betting Pages - Odds Comparisons, Futures

Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
