Premier League Picks: Best Bets and EPL Predictions for Sunday, Aug. 14

Record: 3-1. Up $245 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham at Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest Double Chance versus West Ham -105

Nottingham Forest are back in the Premier League and this is their home opener. That can't be ignored, as fans of Bournemouth saw in the opening weekend. While Forest were overmatched at Newcastle, I think that was more about the opponent and situation than anything. Newcastle have suffocated a lot of teams at home under Eddie Howe. Now at City Ground, I think Forest can get a point out of this game.

I'm worried about this being a rebound spot for West Ham, but they didn't look great in preseason and getting punched in the face continually by Manchester City likely didn't help. The main question is what Forest can show in their first home match against a team projected to finish in the top 10. They added a ton of bodies, but there's still a worry about lack of cohesion after they didn't get a ton done at Newcastle, managing just .28 expected goals. No matter, I'm riding the wave of the home crowd in this bet with the hope that's enough in a standalone Sunday match.

Another defensive injury, this time to Scott McKenna, is another worrying sign (Steve Cook remains out). I'm sticking with this bet because I took it in Kits & Wagers, but it's definitely been a troubling first week for Forest.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham at Chelsea

Chelsea and Tottenham under 2.5 goals -115

I wasn't going to include this bet, but I wanted to get something else to the people for Sunday's two-match slate. Tottenham are probably in better form than Chelsea, but as seen last season, that may not matter in this matchup. Chelsea won all four meetings to nil last season and I can't back the away side because of that.

While Chelsea didn't look great in front of goal in the opener, their defense remains stout under Thomas Tuchel and I think that comes up again after limiting Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min to a combined three shots on goal and three chances created across two league matches last campaign (Son missed the second meeting).

The only way this bet screws me is if Tottenham can start fast and get an early goal off the counter, opening things up. That's definitely possible, but I'll ride Chelsea's back line at home and hope that will be enough for this bet to hit. Of note, Reece James didn't start any of the four meetings between these sides last season.

Adam's Betting History (for this article)

2021: 88-92-8. Up $222 on $100 bets.

2020: 78-91-1. Up $228 on $100 bets.