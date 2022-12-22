Premier League Picks: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for EPL Boxing Day

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

It feels like a new season. I haven't thought about the Premier League in more than a month, yet the campaign still isn't technically halfway through. I doubt I can keep up the same level of success I had the first few months, but it won't be impossible. The hard thing to do over the holiday fixtures is projecting lineups because in addition to some clubs having four matches (Cup included) in the next 15 days, a lot of players are coming off the World Cup.

It feels like a fool's errand writing up bets for these Boxing Day matches following the World Cup, but that won't stop me. I only have three bets here and I couldn't bring myself to more. There are a lot of unknowns in these games and I don't want to suggest bets I don't truly like.

Record: 36-23-1. Up $1,493 on $100 bets.

EPL Best Bets for Tottenham at Brentford

Brentford double chance versus Tottenham -115

In addition to being in a Premier League haze coming out of the World Cup, three teams playing on Boxing Day have relatively new managers (Aston Villa, Southampton, Wolves), making it even harder to bet those games.

Did Tottenham improve over the break? That's what the odds in this match would imply, as they limped into the break despite stealing a 4-3 win from Leeds. Brentford have looked bad in three recent friendlies (two losses, one draw), but I'm not sure how much to put into those games. Thomas Frank will have his team ready at home in the Boxing Day opener, and in addition to Rodrigo Bentancur being out, there's a chance neither Hugo Lloris nor Ivan Perisic start following the World Cup.

I think Brentford will force the issue early and could get the first goal, something that is +130. Brentford burned me a couple times in this spot the first half of the season, but I have zero confidence in Tottenham unless Antonio Conte flicked a switch for the squad over the break.

EPL Best Bets for West Ham at Arsenal and Brighton at Southampton

Parlay: Arsenal to beat West Ham -205 and Southampton double chance against Brighton -150 = +147 odds

I opened the season hitting about 10-straight parlays and it only makes sense for me to put one together for Boxing Day. Nothing truly stands out to me, but I'll go with Nathan Jones in his first Premier League match against his former club (he played and managed at Brighton).

I don't think Southampton are good, which makes this bet a little tricky, but Brighton won't have Alexis Mac Allister and may have to start Levi Colwill at center-back. The absence of Mac Allister and possibly Danny Welbeck and Adam Webster leaves questions across the pitch, something that should benefit the Saints.

I'll take them in a simple double chance at -150 with Arsenal moneyline against West Ham and take the +147 odds.

EPL Best Bets for Wolverhampton at Everton

'No' on both teams to score between Everton and Wolves -110

There's no question Julen Lopetegui is a quality manager and his presence should push Wolverhampton out of the relegation zone. Still, it's early in his tenure and it can't be ignored a couple of his most important players were in Qatar the majority of the break.

Either way, Lopetegui's Sevilla side were always better defensively than offensively and that's how Wolverhampton are built unless Raul Jimenez can find his scoring boots. Everton are in that same mold and I don't have a ton of faith in them on a match-to-match basis.

With under 2.5 goals at -155, I'm looking at 'No' on both teams to score, as both could win 1-0. That bet has hit in Everton's last six matches and eight of Wolverhampton's last 11.

