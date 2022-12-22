Soccer Betting
EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 17

EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 17

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
December 22, 2022

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back after the World Cup break to bet on the Premier League on Boxing Day. How will teams look after the break? Are the bigger teams with more World Cup players at a disadvantage? Or is it an advantage? They give their bets on Brighton v. Southampton, Arsenal v. West Ham and Leeds v. Man City before getting to the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 36-23-1 for the season.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
