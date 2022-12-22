EPL Betting Podcast: Premier League Predictions and Picks for Gameweek 17

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen are back after the World Cup break to bet on the Premier League on Boxing Day. How will teams look after the break? Are the bigger teams with more World Cup players at a disadvantage? Or is it an advantage? They give their bets on Brighton v. Southampton, Arsenal v. West Ham and Leeds v. Man City before getting to the Team Parlay.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 36-23-1 for the season.