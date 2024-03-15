Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 29

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 15, 2024

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on a small Gameweek 29 in the Premier League where there are only four matches. Aston Villa and West Ham stand alone Sunday, while the three other contests are Saturday with a couple of them having a big impact on the relegation zone. They hope to hit some bets going into the international break, finishing with a FA Cup team parlay. 

