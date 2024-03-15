Premier League Podcast: Bets, Picks & Parlays for Gameweek 29

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.
Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen bet on a small Gameweek 29 in the Premier League where there are only four matches. Aston Villa and West Ham stand alone Sunday, while the three other contests are Saturday with a couple of them having a big impact on the relegation zone. They hope to hit some bets going into the international break, finishing with a FA Cup team parlay.
