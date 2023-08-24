Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Predictions & Odds for Saturday, Aug. 26

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
August 24, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen check out the odds and give their best bets for Gameweek 3 in the Premier League. Can Everton or Wolverhampton score? Does West Ham have enough to trouble Brighton? They dive through three matches before getting into their team parlay.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 6-2 through two gameweeks.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Christopher Owen
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
