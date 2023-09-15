Soccer Betting
Premier League Podcast: Bets, Predictions & Odds for Saturday, Sept. 16

Written by 
Christopher Owen 
Adam Zdroik 
September 15, 2023

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Adam Zdroik and Chris Owen return from the international break, ready to give their best bets for Gameweek 5 in the Premier League. Can Newcastle bounce back at home against Brentford? Adam and Chris view the match somewhat differently. They finish with another team parlay, hoping to get back on track.

Looking for team-by-team betting records for Adam and Chris last season? Click here.

For more content, check out Adam's weekly Premier League betting article, which is 9-7 through four gameweeks.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Chris covers fantasy soccer for RotoWire. In his free time he enjoys watching Jurgen Klopp celebrate goals on the touchline and beyond.
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
