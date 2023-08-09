Soccer DFS
Premier League Predicted Lineups for Gameweek 1

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
August 9, 2023

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Adam Zdroik breaks down his first set of predicted lineups for Gameweek 1 in the Premier League. He goes match-by-match as he explains each team's situation while using RotoWire's exclusive FPL cheat sheet.

Premier League Predicted Lineups

FPL Cheat Sheet

48-hour RotoWire Trial

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
