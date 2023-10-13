Premier League Team of the Month: Best XI, October International Break

It's been a busy eight gameweeks to open the Premier League season, but there aren't a ton of surprises at the top of the table. Are there surprises for the best XI through those first eight matches?

GK: Alisson, Liverpool

The two-time Premier League Golden Glove winner remains one of the best goalkeepers in the world, as he enters his sixth season in the league. He's allowed just nine goals in eight matches and is a big reason the Reds are fourth in the table. He's made 31 saves, which puts him close to four saves per match, well above last campaign's mark of 2.92 per contest.

RB: Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United

Trippier is possibly having an even better season than last, at least from an assist standpoint. With a league-leading five assists through eight matches, he's just two away from matching his total from the 2022/23 campaign. He's averaging fewer crosses than last season, partly due to taking fewer corners, but his 39-percent cross-accuracy is the best among starters this season. The 33-year-old remains a player who any fantasy manager would love to have on their team as he continues to impress for Newcastle.

CB: William Saliba, Arsenal

Arsenal have Saliba to thank for yet another great start to the season. The center-back has started and played in every minute, recording an assist with 17 clearances and six blocks through the first eight league matches. He's kept four clean sheets with the Gunners, most in the league while conceding just six goals, the least among all Premier League teams. If Saliba stays healthy, he has the potential to break several defensive records during his second full season in London.

CB: Levi Colwill, Chelsea

While Chelsea deal with an ongoing injury crisis, Colwill has managed to not only stay healthy but also adapt to other positions in the defensive line. He started the season as a center-back in a back three but has transitioned to left-back in a four-man back line after Ben Chilwell went down with a hamstring injury. Colwill has generated an assist with 16 tackles (11 won) and 16 clearances through eight matches. He's been an underrated player on a heavily criticized team but has been one of the most impressive players through the first two months of the season.

LB: Lucas Digne, Aston Villa

At 30 years old, Digne is having a breakout season while also becoming one of the best outside backs in the league. Through eight matches, he's already totaled two assists while averaging 7.5 crosses per game, thanks to a split role on corners. With 60 crosses, he has the second most in the league and is only 12 away from surpassing his total from last season. Once thought to be on his way out of Unai Emery's system, Digne has taken the left-back job from the injured Alex Moreno and it doesn't seem like he'll lose it soon.

DMC: James Ward-Prowse, West Ham United

Ward-Prowse opened the season at Southampton where he spent 12 years of his career before getting the call to return to the Premier League. He signed with West Ham in mid-August and has continued to be one of the league's best midfielders and set-piece takers. Through seven league matches, he's already at two goals and three assists with 41 crosses (14 accurate) and 15 chances created for the Hammers.

DMC: Yves Bissouma, Tottenham Hotspur

It's a bit shocking to see Spurs at the top of the Premier League table after an eighth-place finish last season. New manager Ange Postecoglou has turned the team around, which has notably included a return to significance for Bissouma. The midfielder is among the league leaders in tackles and tackles won with an average of 3.2 tackles (2.2 won) per match. The 27-year-old has seen a dramatic uptick in minutes and even once Rodrigo Bentancur returns from injury, Bissouma is expected to remain in the XI above midfield partner Pape Sarr.

AMR: Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United

Fernandes has been United's most consistent player for a number of seasons and that's not going to change. He's gone the full 90 in all eight league matches (and both UCL matches), recording two goals and one assist on 57 crosses (10 accurate) while also creating 22 chances. Fernandes is among the league leaders in both crosses and chances created while averaging 7.1 crosses and 2.75 chances created per game. Despite the Red Devils sitting in 10th place, Fernandes continues to be one of the league's best midfielders in his fifth season with the club.

AMC: James Maddison, Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are first in the table and this is their second player in the best XI, as Maddison has been an upstanding signing. After spending five seasons at Leicester City and following relegation, the English international joined Tottenham in the summer. He's already on two goals and five assists through eight matches. His five assists are tied for first in the league, as he has landed on the scoresheet in all but two matches. Maddison is another player that fantasy managers would be happy to have due to his activity on set pieces and in front of net.

AML: Kaoru Mitoma, Brighton and Hove Albion

The Japanese superstar is a huge threat for opposing defenders, as he's on pace for an even better season than 2022/23. Through eight league matches, he's scored three goals with three assists while also creating 16 chances. In his only non-start when he came off the bench, he scored a brace to lift Brighton over Bournemouth. While Roberto De Zerbi likes to rotate his side with Europa League to worry about, it's clear Mitoma is a player who won't be rotated often.

FW: Erling Haaland, Manchester City

It's no surprise that Haaland has been the best striker in the Premier League after an historic 2022/23 season. A favorite to win the Ballon d'Or, Haaland already has eight goals in eight matches, which leads the league. Despite being scoreless in his last two league matches, he's still averaging a goal per match while providing more than half of the team's goals. His 32 shots (18 on target) also leads the league and those numbers aren't expected to slow down.