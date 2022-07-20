RotoWire Partners
RotoWire Soccer Content Breakdown for the 2022/23 Season

RotoWire Soccer Content Breakdown for the 2022/23 Season

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
July 20, 2022

Adam Zdroik looks over his Fantasy Premier League rankings ahead of the 2022/23 season before taking a deep dive into the soccer content available at RotoWire (roughly 10 minutes in). He predicts how many goals Mohamed Salah will score this season and then goes one-by-one through the massive drop down of stats and trends available at RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only Soccer Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire Soccer fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2022/23 Season
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
Sorare 2022 MLS Goalkeeper Rankings
2022 World Cup Preview: Group H Odds and Best Bets | Portugal Slight Favorites
2022 World Cup Preview: Group H Odds and Best Bets | Portugal Slight Favorites
2022 World Cup Preview: Group G Picks and Analysis | Brazil Look to Coast Early
2022 World Cup Preview: Group G Picks and Analysis | Brazil Look to Coast Early
MLS Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Soccer Best Bets for July 2, 3 & 4
MLS Betting Picks, Odds, Predictions and Soccer Best Bets for July 2, 3 & 4