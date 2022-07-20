RotoWire Soccer Content Breakdown for the 2022/23 Season

Adam Zdroik looks over his Fantasy Premier League rankings ahead of the 2022/23 season before taking a deep dive into the soccer content available at RotoWire (roughly 10 minutes in). He predicts how many goals Mohamed Salah will score this season and then goes one-by-one through the massive drop down of stats and trends available at RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.