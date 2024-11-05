Champions League Preview: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal Predictions, Odds, & Notes

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Inter Milan and Arsenal meet Wednesday at the San Siro for their third all-time meeting.

The clash is a matchup of Italian and English title contenders who are also competing for one of the eight top spots in the Champions League standings to earn an automatic berth into the knockout stages.

Inter Milan's defensive solidity has been the rotor by which they've propelled themselves to the top portion of the Champions League table. The defending Italian champions have kept three clean sheets in three matches. After playing to a scoreless draw with Manchester City in their opening match of the tournament, Inter cruised to back-to-back victories over less-talent laden clubs Red Star Belgrade and BSC Young Boys, scoring five goals over those two fixtures.

Inter are second in Serie A with 24 points, trailing first-place Napoli by one point. They handedly captured the 2023/2024 Serie A title, finishing an astonishing 19 points clear of rivals and second-place finishers AC Milan.

Arsenal have also kept three clean sheets across their first three Champions league fixtures that included a scoreless draw in their opening match versus Atalanta, a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain and a narrow 1-0 victory over Shakhtar Donetsk. The Gunners, however, enter the match hoping to find their footing after stumbling in a 1-0 defeat away to Newcastle last time out in the Premier League.

Arsenal sit fifth in the Premier League on 18 points, tied with fourth-place Chelsea but lagging behind on goal difference.

HEAD TO HEAD

Arsenal and Liverpool have met on just two occasions, each time in the group stage of the 2003 Champions League, splitting those meetings.

ODDS

Moneyline

DraftKings: INT +160 Draw +210, ARS +195 (PROMO CODE)

FanDuel: INT +165 Draw +210, ARS +180 (PROMO CODE)

Bet365: INT +160 Draw +210, ARS +190 (BONUS CODE)

BetMGM: INT +155 Draw +225, ARS +180 (BONUS CODE)

INJURY NEWS

Inter Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu and Francesco Acerbi have recently returned from absences, helping the depth of the Inter squad. After nursing injuries to key players Nicolo Barella, Alessandro Bastoni, and Federico Dimarco earlier this season, they enter the match in relative fitness.

Further down the team sheet, rotational midfielder Kristjan Asllani will be a game-time decision for the match after being left out of the squad during Inter's 1-0 victory over Venezia in their most recent league match. Additionally, wide midfielder Carlos Augusto is set to miss a matter of weeks after suffering a left flexor strain.

Arsenal

Martin Odegaard's availability is perhaps the largest question looming over this heavy-weight tilt. The catalyst for the attack from North London has missed 10 successive matches (all competitions) as he rehabs from an ankle injury. Odegaard traveled for this match while regular Declan Rice surprisingly did not, which throws another wrench into the machine for Mikel Arteta.

Elsewhere, Arsenal continue to nurse injuries across their backline. Riccardo Calafiori remains weeks away while he recovers from a knee injury. Takehiro Tomiyasu has featured in just six minutes this season with a knee injury after making 28 appearances (15 starts) in all competitions over the 2023/2024 season. Ben White has been in and out of hte squad for a few weeks, though he came off the bench at Newcastle over the weekend.

FORMATIONS

Inter have consistently played in a 3-5-2 formation under manager Simone Inzaghi. Over their last three fixtures, they've used a combination of two of Matteo Darmian, Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco as wing-backs in support of their three central defenders. Their two-man strike partnerships have combined to score four of their five Champions League goals this season.

Thomas Partey has been maneuvered from his role as a holding midfielder to deputize as Arsenal's right full-back, and he may have to do that again if White isn't ready to return. Even with Partey shifting out of the midfield, Arteta has continued to roll out a base 4-2-3-1 or 4-4-2, depending on whether he wants to play with a striking partnership or with a No. 10 behind his striker.

Arteta showed a tactical wrinkle in Arsenal's most recent League Cup victory over Preston North End when he opted to setup a heavily rotated squad in a 4-3-3 shape with Jorginho serving at the base of the midfield.

RECENT FORM

Inter (WWDWW) are unbeaten over their last eight fixtures and have outscored their opponents 20 to eight over that span, conceding in just three of those eight matches. I Nerazzurri can attack from multiple angles due to their control along the flanks, but, inevitably, the ball rolls downhill. Forwards have combined for 10 of their 17 goals from open play during their eight-match unbeaten streak.

Arsenal (LWDWL) dropped their most recent Premier League match 1-0 to Newcastle in a punchless effort. A first half own goal by Shakhtar Donetsk allowed the Gunners to get past a team over whom they were heavily favored on Matchday 3. With key players imminently set to return or working their way to full fitness, Arsenal will be hoping positive medical news translates to an improved run of form.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Hakan Calhanoglu: Calhanoglu made a 20-minute appearance in Inter's 1-0 victory versus Venezia over the weekend in his return from a three-match absence due to a thigh injury. The veteran midfielder is a classic engine-room archetype with an appetite for chance creation who Inzaghi will be eager to plug back into the lineup. Calhanoglu has recorded double-digit goal involvements in six of his last nine professional seasons in Germany and Italy.

Bukayo Saka: With Arsenal struggling to find goals, expect Arteta to make his best player the focal point of their approach. Saka has scored three goals over his most recent five appearances, though he missed two games in that stretch due to a minor hamstring issue. With Inter eager to allow their wing-backs to join their attacking push forward, Saka could be afforded acres of space in behind.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Lautaro Martinez

After scoring and being substituted off in the 71st minute of Inter's most recent league fixture, expect a somewhat fresh Martinez to wreak havoc in the final third. With Inter returning key figures in the midfield and defensive ranks, the veteran striker should continue the form that has seen him score three goals and assist once over his last five appearances.

Arsenal will be hoping that the returns of key players and a sound reintegration plan by the back room staff will help their backline and propel the Gunners to their expected form.

Result: Inter Milan 2-1 Arsenal

Inter have the form, players and approach to overcome what has been a dominant Arsenal squad over the last few seasons. With the home fans at their backs and a strong run of recent results, I anticipate Inter using their width to disrupt Arsenal's build-up play. With overlapping strikers, midfielders, and wing-backs whizzing by, I expect the numerous questions in the squad for Arsenal to be taken full advantage of by the reigning Italian champions.

UPCOMING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES

Inter Milan: Nov. 26 vs. RB Leipzig

Arsenal: Nov. 26 at Sporting CP