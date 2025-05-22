Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation

This article is part of our Sorare series.

The MLS Masters competition has come and gone, but Sorare has provided another special competition to prepare for. To celebrate the league's 30th anniversary, Sorare released "throwback" cards with one special edition illustration per team.

Owning these cards grants you access to three special competitions with up to three entries in each. This article will focus on the "West Coast Clash" that takes place this weekend for GW 82. You need three 30th anniversary cards from the Western Conference to pair with up to two classic or other in-season cards to enter the competition.

Note: Player recommendations are not financial advice; I may or may not own these players in my Sorare gallery. I play under the username "SorareDeke" on Sorare.

Sorare GW 82 // MLS Week 14

Let's start this gameweek using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups with win odds and expected goals highlighted below. This is a list of all the Western Conference teams in action, so you can decide which players you want to target in auctions for this weekend.

For access to the sheets, use promo code "ROTO15" for 15-percent off any RotoWire plan.

Seattle Sounders FC 65.28% (1.94 xG) vs. FC Dallas San Diego FC 59.23% (2.07 xG) vs. Los Angeles Galaxy Minnesota United 54.22% (1.73 xG) vs. Austin FC Colorado Rapids 50.89% (1.86 xG) vs. St. Louis City SC LAFC 47.25% (1.66 xG) at CF Montreal San Jose Earthquakes 45.31% (1.70 xG) vs. Houston Dynamo Sporting Kansas City 42.34% (1.62 xG) vs. New England Revolution Real Salt Lake 37.85% (1.52 xG) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC Vancouver Whitecaps FC 35.66% (1.42 xG) at Real Salt Lake Houston Dynamo 28.15% (1.32 xG) at San Jose Earthquakes St. Louis City SC 24.55% (1.28 xG) at Colorado Rapids Austin FC 20.66% (0.98 xG) at Minnesota United Portland Timbers 18.63% (1.17 xG) at Orlando City SC Los Angeles Galaxy 18.61% (1.11 xG) at San Diego FC FC Dallas 13.21% (0.79 xG) at Seattle Sounders FC

Note: Prices are for in-season limited cards as of Thursday, May 22. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Optimal Plays

GOALKEEPERS

CJ Dos Santos (SD) $40.80 vs. LA Galaxy

Inter Miami would love to have Dos Santos at this point in the season. San Diego acquired Dos Santos from Miami for just $100,000 in General Allocation Money before the season. San Diego found a gem, and for Sorare owners, he's been one of the top options between the posts.

Dos Santos' last four games courtesy of SorareData.

San Diego is nearing the end of a great run of fixtures, culminating with a matchup against the winless Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy attack has looked sharper with Marco Reus finally showing his class (two goals, two assists in his last two matches). While other goalkeeping options could be safer at keeping a clean sheet, I like Dos Santos' floor and upside capability. Dos Santos' SO5 home average is 60.5 this season and is my top option for the West Coast Clash.

Other Options: Dayne St. Clair (MIN) $30.70 vs. Austin FC; Brad Stuver (ATX) $27.66 at Minnesota United; Yohei Takaoka (VAN) $26.64 at Real Salt Lake; Hugo Lloris (LAFC) $24.87 at CF Montreal; Stefan Frei (SEA) $20.05 vs. FC Dallas; Zack Steffen (COL)* $12.18 vs. St. Louis City

*Risk of starting

DEFENDERS

Alexander Roldan (SEA) $8.78 vs. FC Dallas

A San Diego GK/DF stack makes a lot of sense with Bombino, McVey, or even McNair. However, I'm highlighting Roldan as a value option. Don't expect a decisive from Roldan, but he doesn't need one to score 80-plus points. This season, Roldan has had an All-Around score of 20 or more in six matches. In this matchup against FC Dallas, I see a good chance at a double-double and 60-plus points. Roldan seems like the safe play this weekend.

Other Options: Yeimar Gomez (SEA) $37.13 vs. FC Dallas; Christopher McVey (SD) $15.31 vs. LA Galaxy; Luca Bombino (SD) $10.05 vs. LA Galaxy; Sergi Palencia (LAFC) $9.83 at CF Montreal; DeJuan Jones (SJ)* $5.69 vs. Houston; Nouhou Tolo (SEA) $5.43 vs. FC Dallas

*Risk of starting

MIDFIELDERS

Albert Rusnak (SEA) $29.78 vs. FC Dallas

While there are more options at midfield than any other position in the Western Conference, Rusnak grades as my top option for the weekend. In his last three starts since returning from injury, Rusnak has four goals, averaging 85.8 SO5 points. Seattle takes on a Dallas side coming off a 120-minute midweek U.S. Open match in New York. With a full week of rest, Seattle should dominate a tired Dallas side, with Rusnak being a key catalyst to the attack.

Other Options: Jeppe Tverskov (SD) $43.53 vs. LA Galaxy; Joaquin Pereyra (MIN) $28.85 vs. Austin FC; Djordje Mihailovic (COL) $28.19 vs. St. Louis City; Cristian Espinoza (SJ) $21.38 vs. Houston; Cristian Roldan (SEA) $17.51 vs. FC Dallas; Obed Vargas (SEA) $11.07 vs. FC Dallas; Diego Luna (RSL) $9.01 vs. Vancouver

FORWARDS

Hirving Lozano (SD) $37.40 vs. LA Galaxy

Many of you know I'm a huge Anders Dreyer fan, but I'm leaning towards Chucky having the huge output against the Galaxy. Outside of the St. Louis City match where Lozano was injured, he's scored 50-plus SO5 points in every match. Over his last four home starts, Lozano has averaged 20.8 AA.

Lozano's home matches in MLS.

There should be goals in this matchup with the Galaxy (2.07 implied San Diego xG), and I see Lozano getting on the scoresheet. This is the perfect matchup for Lozano to have a decisive, paired with 20 or more AA. His upside makes him my top forward option in the West.

Other Options: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $64.39 at CF Montreal; Anders Dreyer (SD) $54.32 vs. LA Galaxy; Tani Oluwaseyi (MIN) $9.01 vs. Austin FC; Jesus Ferreira (SEA) $6.18 vs. FC Dallas

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.