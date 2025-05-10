Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace: Prediction, Odds & Tips

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Tottenham are through to the Europa League final and will face Crystal Palace on Sunday in a tune up for their eventual date with Manchester United.

Tottenham beat Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate to get through to the Europa League final and potentially win their first trophy since the 2008 EFL Cup. Spurs have nothing left to play for in the Premier League, and they'll likely rotate their squad again, especially after making the long trip back from north of the Arctic Circle.

Crystal Palace drew Nottingham Forest on Monday to keep their slight hopes of a top-half finish alive. The Eagles have their own Cup final to worry about, as they play Manchester City next Saturday for the FA Cup. There's a chance Oliver Glasner rotates his squad, though without midweek games, this can be used as a training session to tune up for that massive match.

Premier League odds can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Premier League Best Bets for Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace

Betting on Anytime Goalscorer

Dominic Solanke got the start against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday, so I would imagine he would be rested Sunday, which means Mathys Tel will likely get the start up top or at left wing.

Tel has started in Tottenham's last four Premier League matches, as they're trying to see if it's worth it to make his loan from Bayern Munich permanent. He's one of the most talented young strikers on the planet even if he hasn't gotten much of a run in this Tottenham side.

In his limited sample, he's averaging 2.77 shots per 90 minutes, which is decent production for a striker and he's also scored twice.

Crystal Palace have been shaky defensively recently against good offensive teams like Arsenal, Manchester City and Newcastle, so I like the value on Tel to find the back of the net at +220.

Premier League anytime goalscorer bets are available at BetMGM. If you haven't signed up, you can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet.

Betting on Player to Score or Assist

Crystal Palace are very reliant on Eberechi Eze to create a lot of their offense.

He's excellent at operating in the half space, but in a match like this where Tottenham are going to press high, it's going to leave him a lot of space to carry the ball and run right at Tottenham's back line.

It's in these types of situations that he's so deadly either scoring from outside the 18-yard box or creating chances for his teammates.

He has eight assists and five goals this season, and he also leads Crystal Palace in both shot-creating and goal-creating actions.

I like the value on him to score or assist in this match at +110.

Predicting Goals in Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Match

This match is going to be chaos because both teams are likely going to want to press the other high up the pitch. That will either lead to a lot of high turnovers or a lot of transition breaks.

Both of these teams have been incredibly mistake prone building out of the back, especially Crystal Palace, who lead the Premier League in danger-zone losses. The problem is that Glasner wants them to try and play through the middle, so when they lose the ball, teams are easily able to hit them on the counter and create high-quality chances.

The flip side though is when Palace are able to play through the pressure, they can open up teams pretty easily, as they've created 8.2 expected goals in their last five matches.

This should be back and forth, so I like the value on over 3.5 goals at +130.

Betting Tips for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Clash

Mathys Tel Anytime Goalscorer (+220)

Eberechi Eze to Score or Assist (+110)

Over 3.5 goals (+130)

Visit RotoWire all season for exclusive sports betting picks and our weekly Premier League betting show. Remember that betting apps vary in terms of odds, so we have an easy-to-use odds page that allows you to shop for the best lines at DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM and PointsBet. Claim over a thousand dollars in bonuses by signing up at the best sports betting sites using the best sportsbook promos.