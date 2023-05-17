Soccer DFS
UCL DFS DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

Adam Zdroik 
This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the DraftKings Showdown for the Champions League semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Will strategies change after finishing 1-1 at Bernabeu? Is there any reason to fade Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior in cash games? Adam runs through possible lineup changes and cash builds before getting into some tournament ideas.

Looking for written content? Check out Jack Burkart's preview.

3:00 pm: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Showdown DFS Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

Adam Zdroik
Adam, a 2019, 2018 and 2017 Finalist for FSWA Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He also runs RotoWire's Bracketology, as well as writes on other various college basketball content. He has previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
