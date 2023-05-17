UCL DFS DraftKings Showdown Video Preview for Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Adam Zdroik looks at the DraftKings Showdown for the Champions League semi-final second leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid. Will strategies change after finishing 1-1 at Bernabeu? Is there any reason to fade Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior in cash games? Adam runs through possible lineup changes and cash builds before getting into some tournament ideas.

3:00 pm: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid

