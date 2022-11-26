World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Sunday, Nov. 27 - Spain Favored Over Germany

This article is part of our World Cup series.

Sunday's World Cup slate is a bit different than prior ones in that there isn't a massive favorite and the biggest one is Japan. Canada are aiming for their first World Cup point, while Germany can't afford another loss as they take on Spain in the final match of the day.

World Cup Best Bets for Japan versus Costa Rica

Japan -3 corners against Costa Rica +110

I'm not sure I like anything in this match. Japan are probably a touch overrated after their win and Costa Rica are probably a touch underrated after their loss. Still, I'm not going to bet on Costa Rica, who should actually complete a few passes in this match. I think Japan should still be in the attack more than Costa Rica, who are mostly a defensive side that focuses on counterattacks. That leads me to Japan -3 corners at better than even odds.

World Cup Best Bets for Belgium versus Morocco

Morocco double chance -110 against Belgium

Belgium were lucky to take three points in their opener and I'm going against them again. Morocco are arguably much better defensively than Canada with Romain Saiss and Nayef Aguerd centrally, and Achraf Hakimi and Noussair Mazraoui at full-back. Given how Belgium looked in that first match, I almost think Morocco are a better overall team and don't hate taking them to win at +320.

I'll play it safe instead with the double chance in what could be another low-scoring, ugly match. I'd look at under 2.5 goals at -130, though there's a chance those odds get better as more people put money in.

World Cup Best Bets for Croatia versus Canada

Over 9.5 corners between Croatia and Canada +100

I think this will quietly be the best match of the day. Canada need points and they're not going to sit back and allow Croatia to control the match. While I don't think that means they'll win, I think there will be goals.

Canada play a lot off the counter and it wouldn't be surprising if they have a high line and put more bodies forward than usual to get an early goal. Maybe Croatia score early and then run the match the rest of the way for a 1-0 win, but that's a pessimistic view. I think there will be a ton of corners either way, as Croatia will control the midfield and they send in tons of crosses. Croatia played a more defensive Morocco in their first match and could get 10 corners by themselves against Canada, so it's over 9.5 at +100 for me.

World Cup Best Bets for Spain versus Germany

Spain to beat Germany +140

Just because a team needs to win, doesn't mean they will. Germany's problems were evident in their opener against Japan and I'm not sure a matchup against possession-heavy Spain will help. The skill is there for the Germans, but they struggled defensively on the wing against Japan and Spain can attack there with Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres or whoever starts.

While I think under 2.5 goals is in play at +100, I'm still worried that this match goes off the rails because Germany need points and they're going to push. That could result in a back-and-forth game with goals. Instead, I think Spain to win at +140 is a little safer, as that's how I felt before the tournament and still where I'm at after the opening matches.

