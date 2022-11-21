World Cup Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Predictions for Tuesday, Nov. 22 - A Big Day for Favorites?

This article is part of our World Cup series.

The World Cup continues Tuesday with four matches taking place, starting with one of the favorites to win it all, Argentina against Saudi Arabia. France are also in that discussion, as they kick things off without Karim Benzema, who suffered an injury recurrence in training last week.

World Cup Best Bets for Argentina versus Saudi Arabia

Argentina moneyline up to 30th minute +115

Similar to Qatar, Saudi Arabia have been training and playing friendlies for the last month, more than the majority of teams in the World Cup can say. But does that matter against Argentina? Probably not.

The weird thing for Saudi Arabia is that neither them nor opponent has scored more than one goal in their last 12 matches, most of those friendlies against competition worse than Argentina. The difference in talent between good and bad sides has already been seen in early matches and a lot of people will look to -2.5 for Argentina and take that at +160.

Instead of taking any kind of -200 bet, my favorite play is Argentina moneyline up to the 30th minute at +115. They were best in CONMEBOL qualifying at scoring early and you can get better than even odds on it. This is a similar route I take with Manchester City in the Premier League and it seems to hit more often than not.

You can also get +100 on race to seven corners for Argentina if you think they don't score early and are in the attacking third the majority of the way.

World Cup Best Bets for Denmark versus Tunisia

Denmark to win in a shutout +115 against Tunisia

Tunisia gave up eight goals in the last World Cup, allowing two to England and five to Belgium before beating Panama 2-1. They only made it to the quarter-finals in the recent Africa Cup of Nations, losing to Burkina Faso. And while Wahbi Khazri was a fun player to roster in DFS four years ago, he's 31 years old and still in the same spot in this squad.

I think Denmark should be a bigger favorite, which is why I'm looking at them for all my bets. You can get them at +115 to win in a shutout or race to seven corners at +140.

Denmark thrive off crosses and set pieces and should control this match, as their midfield of Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney will be too much for Ellyes Skhiri and company.

World Cup Best Bets for Mexico versus Poland

Over 2.5 goals +150 between Mexico and Poland

I don't have a lean on this match because I don't like either of these teams. I probably have never won a bet on Poland, since they always seem to disappoint on the national stage. Mexico are kind of the opposite because they always seem to advance in World Cups, yet I think Poland have a better overall team and better striker.

Instead of taking a side, I'll grab over 2.5 goals at +150. Mexico could control possession and I'd bet on that when those odds are available. Poland's defense is mostly inconsistent as they decide between three or four in the back. I think someone gets a first-half goal and makes this one a little more open than the odds suggest and neither side has the quality to fully put their clamps on this match.

World Cup Best Bets for France versus Australia

France over 2.5 goals +130 against Australia

This matchup isn't too different than the Argentina-Saudi Arabia one earlier in the day, only that France aren't playing as well as Argentina. Fortunately, I don't think that'll matter against Australia, who lost to Saudi Arabia in qualifying earlier this year. The best thing going for Australia is that they beat Peru (in PKs) in the qualifying playoff, a team that Argentina only beat 3-0 in two qualifying matches. Of course, that doesn't mean much.

Australia have some exciting, younger players, but their midfield still runs through Aaron Mooy, who can't even get consistent starts with Celtic. I don't like France in this tournament, but when you put their attacking front, even without Benzema, up against this Australia back line, it's impossible not to like the favorite.

However, I wouldn't be surprised if Australia stole a goal, making both teams to score no draw in play at +200. Those are better odds than France over 2.5 goals at +130 if that 3-1 scoreline comes to fruition.

