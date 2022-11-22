This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

The Word Cup is one of the largest sporting events in the entire sports universe. And since countries from all over the world participate, just like the Olympics, all eyes will be on this prestigious tournament.

With an event of this magnitude, you better believe that there will be immense betting action on the World Cup. That means there will also be generous World Cup betting promos and offers from the best sports betting sites that new users can take advantage of today.

Let's take a look at the best options below.

World Cup Betting Promos And Offers for Today

You can easily qualify for any of the World Cup betting promos and offers for today that will be discussed on this page.

As long as you are at least 21 years old, a new user of the sportsbook corresponding with the betting promo you want to take advantage of today, and are physically located in a state where the affiliated platform is licensed to operate, consider yourself qualified.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL: The Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL will give new users access to a three-part welcome offer. While you will get your first bet, on Caesars, for up to $1,250, you will also get 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: When you use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS, new users will get a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. This means your first bet will be covered by BetMGM, up to $1,000.

WynnBET Promo Code XROTO: New users in CO, MI, and NJ who sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTO will get $50 in free bets and $50 in online casino credits when they bet $100. However, when new users in AZ, IN, LA, NY, TN, and NY sign up with the WynnBET Promo Code XROTOWIRE, they will get $200 in free bets when they bet $20.

DraftKings Promo Code: One of the best World Cup betting promos to sign up for is with the DraftKings Promo Code. This is because you will get a chance to win $200 in free bets when you bet $5 on a pre-game NFL moneyline and it settles as a winning wager. Then you can use your free bets to bet on the World Cup!

FanDuel Promo Code: Registering with the FanDuel Promo Code today will give new users a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet that can be used on any open sports betting marketed at FanDuel Sportsbook with no restrictions on odds or bet type, including today's World Cup matchups.

Sign Up For The Best World Cup Betting Promos And Offers For Today

As long as you follow the simple steps detailed below, you can easily sign up for the best World Cup betting promos and offers for today.

Click through the link next to the offers you want to take advantage of.

When you are redirected to the sportsbook's registration portal, enter your basic information as well as the last 4 digits of your SSN and DOB so your account and location can be verified.

If a promo code or a bonus code is needed to activate your bonus, enter it now.

The next step is to make your qualifying first-time deposit if one is needed to activate your bonus.

Finally, if you need to make a qualifying first bet to get your bonus, be sure to do so now.

Be mindful that while all of the offers on this page may appear similar, they are still being offered by competitive sports betting platforms. Therefore, be sure to read through each offer's terms and conditions so you are aware of any differences to avoid any misunderstandings later.

What Are The Best World Cup Betting Promos And Offers For Today?

The best World Cup betting promos and offers for today are the ones that will meet your needs as an individual bettor.

Although some bettors may enjoy a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet so you can take your shot and build a moonshot parlay like the one you get with the FanDuel Promo Code, others may want a chance to win free bets, which you can do by signing up with the DraftKings Promo Code.

Savvy bettors will also take advantage of more than one of these offers so they can pad their bankroll from the start. Doing so will also give you the necessary means to effectively line shop, which you can not do if you only sign up for one sportsbook.