World Cup Semi-Final Best Bets: Odds, Picks and Analysis for France vs. Morocco

This article is part of our World Cup series.

France are favored to go all the way at +110 to win back-to-back World Cups. That's more because of semi-final matchups, as Morocco are considered to be worse than Croatia. A day before the match, France were -185 to win in regular time compared to Morocco at +600.

World Cup Best Bets for France versus Morocco

World Cup semi-final bets can be found at the DraftKings Sportsbook. If you need to sign up, click through our DraftKings promo code page for a deposit bonus.

Similar to four years ago, France aren't winning in dominant fashion, but they continue to convert when given the opportunity. They were arguably outplayed by England last round, yet that didn't matter in the end, as they scored when the opportunity presented itself, including a second goal that was against the run of play.

How will they look against Morocco, who have snuffed out Spain and Portugal in back-to-back matches? This one could go similar to their game against Poland in which it was a fairly even match that was only decided by superb goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe. So, do you think Mbappe and Giroud will continue to convert when given the opportunity?

That seems to be the public route, as not many will think Morocco can hold down another giant. Some will argue that neither Spain nor Portugal have the attacking talent or consistency of France. That could be true, but there's definitely a worry for Morocco's back line with Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss and Noussair Mazraoui, three defenders, all battling some kind of injury. At 100 percent, I'd be comfortable in taking Morocco, as the crowd is once again expected to favor the African side.

No matter, Morocco's only healthy starting defender, Achraf Hakimi, trains with Kylian Mbappe on a daily basis at PSG and his familiarity with the Frenchman's game could prove beneficial. Kyle Walker almost completely removed Mbappe in the prior round and Hakimi will likely take that same task. Of course, Giroud and Antoine Griezmann are elite in their own right, hence the two goals scored against England.

If you think Morocco can keep this up, they're +600 to win in regular time, +340 to advance and +1000 to advance on penalties. I think any of those are in play, as getting that first goal and sitting back will likely be their aim again and the exact 1-0 result is +1100. You can also try Morocco scoring the first goal at +235.

I kind of like the Morocco to score first bet because you're not banking on them to hold on for a win, only to get that first goal. Morocco aren't really built to come back from deficits, so if you don't think they can get that first goal, then don't bet on them. I'm not as confident in there being no goals in the first half at +140, but that's always in play.

Even if Morocco are losing, I'm not sure they'll rack up corners, so France -4 corners at -110 is probably the route. The only way that doesn't hit is if they score two early goals and don't force the issue in the final 45 minutes. Morocco will get a corner or two, but they never have the ball much in the attacking third.

Griezmann at +240 for an assist is intriguing if you like France. That number should be closer to +150 if not +120, which is what Mbappe's goalscoring odds are at. Griezmann takes the majority of set pieces and he's on the ball a ton.

World Cup Quarter-Finals Betting Picks France vs. Morocco

Morocco to score the first goal +235

France -4 corners -110

Antoine Griezmann to assist +240