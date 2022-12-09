Yahoo DFS Soccer: Single-Game Contest for England vs. France

This article is part of our Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet series.

Saturday's single-game Yahoo contest sees rivals England and France close out the quarterfinals. The French continue their quest to repeat as World Champions while the English bring another solid team capable of contending for the title at their best.

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DFS Fantasy Soccer: England vs. France Cheat Sheet

Cash Game Strategy

Kylian Mbappe ($34), leader in the Golden Boot race with five goals in four games, rightly takes the top salary heading into this matchup. Along with a narrow lead in his odds to score at +170, if there's anyone who can get a goal out of an even contest it will be Mbappe. While normally the salary tops out at $30, Mbappe has already passed that mark while Harry Kane matches it. For Kane, who's scored just once in the tournament but has three assists, picking him will rely on the English star continuing to gain momentum. Bukayo Saka ($28) has scored three times but his chances of scoring aren't as exceptional at 22.22 percent. Given the matchup, it could be more difficult to find a goal if he's pushed too far back into the defense. More reasonable salaries are to be found with Olivier Giroud ($25), who has also scored three times in the tournament, recently broke the French men's scoring record and has the third-best odds to score from either team. Marcus Rashford ($24) sits in a similar spot by his cost but he's started just twice in four games despite scoring three times. Pending the final lineup, he's certainly worth some attention. Regardless of which way you lean, the top-heavy salaries this week will make it difficult to find balance without taking on some risk.

Jude Bellingham ($26) has scored once and provided one assist during the tournament and if his star wasn't already bright he continues to play well. His odds to score aren't great at +600, but among the two midfielders, he probably offers the best chance to change a game. Antoine Griezmann ($23) has spent more time in the attacking half of the midfield while Olivier Giroud spearheads the attack. With just one assist but also with 15 chances created in four games, Griezmann won't be far from the thick of the action and holds the fourth-best odds of scoring among likely starters at +300. Adrien Rabiot ($23) has had an elevated cost after scoring and assisting in the opener against Argentina but midfield partner Aurelien Tchouameni ($15) hasn't fared much worse and offers a better price from which to balance the high-cost forwards on the board.

France has the best odds to secure a clean sheet at 29 percent, but the amount of attacking talent on each team will make this a hard goal to reach, especially given some of the other games in the tournament since the group stage ended. With this in mind, Theo Hernandez ($18) has done well since replacing his brother Lucas Hernandez in the first game, as he's recorded two assists in his last three appearances. Kyle Walker's ($14) name is also one to track, as he has come up frequently in the matchup with Kylian Mbappe's speed and could face an exceptionally busy evening.

Tournament Strategy

With Kylian Mbappe scoring from seemingly nothing, it would make sense to give him the superstar bonus (1.6x) even when everyone else is going to have the same idea. If you'd like to set yourself apart, Olivier Giroud ($25) has a knack for scoring in big games and could fare well against Harry Maguire in the English defense. A name that hasn't come up yet but could easily be a game-changer is Ousmane Dembele ($18). He's recorded two assists in the tournament and though Kylian Mbappe is fair to dominate the spotlight, Dembele has his own talents that could shine on the biggest stage yet.