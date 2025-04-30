Denzel Dumfries News: Man of the Match showing Wednesday

Dumfries scored two goals and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Barcelona.

Dumfries looked to have found his 2023 UCL form Wednesday as he provided a critical performance that saw his team muster out a draw. He would first assist on the opening goal just 30 seconds into the match before a beautiful overhead-kick goal of his own, finally finding the back of the net again later off a corner. These account for his first goal contributions in 10 UCL appearances this campaign, having not missed a start since the knockout stages.