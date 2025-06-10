Federico Valverde Injury: Features in parts of training

Valverde (back) trained partially with the team on Monday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Valverde has been dealing with back discomfort following a knock at the end of the season but he is in good position to be available soon for the Merengues since he has been spotted doing parts of team training under new coach Xabi Alonso on Monday. This is good news for the club since he has been an undisputed starter and key player for the Merengues. They will definitely need him fit for the Club World Cup starting on June 18 against Al Hilal for Real Madrid.