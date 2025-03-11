DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Wednesday, March 12

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Arsenal are the biggest favorite of Wednesday's three matches despite being up 7-1 in the tie against PSV. With Club Brugge (down 3-1) and Atletico Madrid (down 2-0) both in situations where they need goals, there should be floors available to them, making it an intriguing slate unless Kylian Mbappe bags a hat trick in the first half.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Noa Lang (PSV at ARS, $6,700)

Even if Arsenal don't rotate, I still like Lang after he hit almost 20 floor points in the first meeting. Playing at the Emirates is a little different, but with a six goal separation, the intensity levels aren't going to be as high in this match. PSV should play fairly free flowing with a lot of bodies forward to try and get something going. If Joey Veerman ($7,400) starts, the set pieces are no longer there and Lang's floor takes a massive hit.

In that case, Ivan Perisic ($5,700) becomes my preferred PSV piece in the attack. If Oleksandr Zinchenko starts at left-back like some are projecting, I think that could boost him even more. PSV players aren't underpriced, but if Arsenal rotate just a few players in their squad, they won't be the same team that dominates possession and doesn't allow anything. There's a decent chance this match is more open than the odds are suggesting.

Griezmann hasn't been elite in some time and that's definitely going into price, but I feel like I need to play him below $7,000. He has one shot on target in his last six starts and isn't taking every set piece, so it's likely he won't be overly popular. There's a chance he's done for the season and at 33 years old, heavy minutes are catching up to him. That'll probably be the answer after another five-point outing in this game, but I think there's still something left in him to show up in this derby.

The Rest

If you want a different piece of Atletico, Julian Alvarez ($9,400) is a bit more expensive, yet he's more likely to score and maybe even has a better floor. There's a world in which Real Madrid play things safe and let Atleti rack up floor points while not allowing goals.

On the other end of that, every Real Madrid player seems expensive for this spot. Kylian Mbappe ($11,000) can break any slate, Vinicius Junior ($10,400) has been hit or miss in this new version of Real, while Rodrygo ($10,000) surely won't repeat what he did last game. None of these guys will be overly popular, but if this game gets a little open, they can all can surpass 20 points easily.

Christos Tzolis ($8,400) was almost my first player in and then I saw he was over $8,000. I still like him in tournaments, but paying that much in cash isn't needed for an away underdog.

Leandro Trossard ($8,600) is a bit expensive for someone who doesn't seem likely for 90 minutes. The same goes for Ollie Watkins ($9,600). While Aston Villa could technically smash in a few goals again, Watkins hasn't really shown $10,000-type upside too often this season, especially in a game in which most of their shots will be off counterattacks.

MIDFIELDERS

There's not a ton to go after in the midfield unless you're big into expensive Youri Tielemans ($6,800). In fact, if the Arsenal guys don't start, there may not be anyone reasonable to play.

I don't feel great about this, but Odegaard is the team captain and is expected to start and play at least 70 minutes. I don't want to play Declan Rice ($7,200) for corners, but if PSV really push for goals, Odegaard should be a heavy benefactor in connecting the midfield to the attack. Mikel Merino ($6,000) is much cheaper and probably makes more sense if you need the money, at least in tournaments. Ethan Nwaneri ($8,000) is in a similar boat to Odegaard and he may not even start with Gabriel Martinelli ($7,500) looking for more minutes after his injury.

The Rest

Good luck?

Federico Valverde ($4,200) stood out in the first leg and now he's cheap enough to consider again. Otherwise, you're looking at Rodrigo De Paul ($5,000), who could have sneaky value if Atletico are in the attacking third often. There's a chance Guus Til ($3,100) or Ismael Saibari ($6,000) finds a way onto the scoresheet.

Morgan Rogers ($6,300) might end up being the most sensible play because he always plays 90 and should get some opportunities on the counter. Hans Vanaken ($3,600) is no longer elite, but he could have a path to PKs. Jacob Ramsey ($5,200) is always a perfect tournament play until he finishes with two points and goes 63 minutes. The same goes for Leon Bailey ($4,500).

DEFENDERS

Maxim De Cuyper (CB at AVL, $5,600)

De Cuyper probably makes the most sense with a split of set pieces in a game in which Brugge should get set pieces. He's not overly priced and while his numbers haven't been elite in Champions League, he's the only set-piece taking defender. In need of a win, it's possible his floor surpasses 10 points again. Teammate Kyriani Sabbe ($3,800) is cheaper and should again send in some crosses.

Tyrell Malacia ($3,300) had a decent game in the first meeting, but I'm not sure I want to get to a point of playing more than two PSV players in this spot. It's not like Arsenal are going to give up 30 shots and lose 4-0 because they have a 7-1 lead.

Javi Galan ($4,800) makes more sense if you have the money. He's a crossing full-back who should get forward in this spot. Richard Ledezma ($2,600) is almost minimum price and had 5.7 floor points last game. Go wild.

GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois (RMA at ATM, $4,600)

Is this too obvious? Atletico should be ripping shots in this match and Courtois is one of the best shot stoppers in the business. I think David Raya ($5,800) and Emiliano Martinez ($5,500) make sense because they'll also face shots, but I'm not sure they're worth that extra money. On the other side, I don't want to spend down when Arsenal and Aston Villa should get great chances on the counter.