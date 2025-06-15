Jamal Musiala News: Scores hat trick

Musiala (strain) scored a hat-trick in 23 minutes off bench in Sunday's 10-0 victory over Auckland City FC in the Club World Cup, confirming he has fully recovered from his injury.

Musiala made his return from injury with class Sunday, scoring three goals in 23 minutes against a weak Auckland team. The German star had been sidelined since early April due to injury but looked in form with fire in his leg Sunday. Musiala confirmed he will play a key role during the competition with Bayern since the German champions have big ambitions in that Cup.