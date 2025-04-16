Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 16

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

Wednesday's two-game 2024/25 UEFA Champions League slate will determine the last two semifinalists. Real Madrid are gunning for a miracle against Arsenal at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, while Inter Milan and Bayern Munich will engage at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza with the home side up a goal.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Arsenal at Real Madrid

SGP: Real Madrid to win and both teams to score +200

Real Madrid need to play one of their best games of the season if they want a shot at pulling off an epic comeback following their 3-0 defeat in the first leg. Los Merengues know a thing or two about pulling epic comebacks at Santiago Bernabeu and also have done it against English teams in the past, just ask Manchester City, but this Arsenal team looks incredibly dangerous.

The Gunners are on a nine-game undefeated run (W4, D5) and could take advantage of the spaces Real Madrid will leave at the back with Bukayo Saka being a player to watch. Real Madrid should have enough in them to win this game, as they've lost just once in their last 11 competitive home matches this calendar year (W8, D2, L1), but it wouldn't be shocking if Arsenal score a goal, as well, ultimately ending Real's chances.

Jude Bellingham to record goal or assist +105

Real Madrid need their star players to step up in this contest because the likes of Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe and Rodrygo need to be at their best if they want to have a shot at staging the comeback. Bellingham, in particular, can be the domino that will make all things click for the Spanish giants, as his forward runs from midfield often break the lines and create spaces for the forward players.

Bellingham has three goals and three assists in 12 UEFA Champions League appearances this season. With Arsenal likely focusing on slowing down Mbappe and Vinicius, Bellingham could end up being a difference maker. The Englishman has a knack for stepping up in big games and Wednesday shouldn't be any different.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Bayern Munich at Inter Milan

Under 2.5 total goals +110

The first leg between was only a few minutes away from ending with under three total goals, but two in the final 10 minutes allowed Inter Milan to escape Allianz Arena with a 2-1 victory thanks to Davide Frattesi's late strike. However, don't expect the return leg to be a goalfest. Even though Bayern Munich need to play with an attacking mentality, it's worth noting that scoring goals against Inter at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza is a daunting task.

Each of Inter Milan's last four matches at home have witnessed over two total goals and both teams scoring, but that trend could end here. Two of their five UCL matches at home have seen under three total goals, with those being the wins over RB Leipzig and Arsenal, sides that could compare to Bayern Munich in terms of quality. Plus, Bayern Munich will still be without a key offensive player in Jamal Musiala (strain) that will hinder their chances dramatically. Given what's at stake, expect this game to be cagey and quite closed.

Over 10.5 total corners +110

Three of Inter Milan's last five home matches have ended with 11 or more total corners, though one of those was a dominant performance against Monza in which Inter won the corner battle 13-1. Games involving Inter Milan average 9.44 corners in total, and their home games average 9.88, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the over hit in this matchup.

Meanwhile, and even though the figure in Bayern Munich's matches leans even more on the under side of corners, the approach they'll be forced to adapt in this game could translate to a boost in corners. Their matches average 8.76 corners, though the figure on the away matches barely surpasses the 9.00 mark at 9.07.

Bayern's last three away matches in the UEFA Champions League have had over 10 total corners. The fact that Bayern Munich will probably have to push the lines forward as the game progresses could translate to another European contest with double-digit corner-kick totals.

