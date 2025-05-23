Kieran Trippier Injury: Late call against Everton

Trippier (calf) will be a late call for the season finale against Everton on Saturday, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "Kieran hasn't trained with us yet but has a chance in the next couple of days to build up his load. We will see on his availability."

Trippier hasn't trained with the team yet this week but could be an option for the final game of the season against the Toffees if he passes a late fitness test after the final training session. If he has to miss the game or start on the bench, Jacob Murphy is expected to start on the right flank again on Saturday.