Newcastle vs. Chelsea Preview: Prediction, Odds, & Lineups

Newcastle and Chelsea converge Saturday at St. James' Park for their 179th all-time encounter in an effort to make their claims upon the Champions League places in the Premier League table.

Entering Gameweek 36, Newcastle and Chelsea sit fourth and fifth in the Premier League, respectively, level on 63 points and level on goal difference (+21). The two are two points clear of sixth-place Nottingham Forest as each side vies for automatic Champions League qualification by virtue of finishing in the top five.

Historical Rivalry: Newcastle vs Chelsea Head-to-Head Record

Newcastle and Chelsea have met on 178 occasions, dating back to 1907 when Newcastle defeated Chelsea 1-0 in a League Division One matchup at St. James' Park.

In the reverse fixture earlier this campaign, Newcastle rode a goal from Alexander Isak to a 2-0 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea lead the all-time series, winning 81 times and drawing on 40 occasions.

RECENT FORM

Newcastle United (DWLWW) have been a dangerous attacking unit of late, scoring 13 goals in the four fixtures preceding their 1-1 draw versus Brighton. In six of their last eight fixtures, the Toon have scored at least two goals.

Chelsea (WWWWL) enter the fixture in confidence after knocking off Premier League champions Liverpool by a 3-1 margin in their most recent league fixture. The Blues will have to navigate a midweek test Thursday, though they've been rotating in most UEFA Conference League contests this season and that contest shouldn't change too many things for Sunday.

FORMATIONS

Eddie Howe is likely to use to his familiar tactics and rely upon his experienced squad to execute a 4-3-3 shape that focuses on the midfield as the impetus for their attacking and defending successes. To survive the demands of the manager, the midfield trio must be willing to play a box-to-box role, assisting in protecting the back four and springing their talented attackers when reclaiming possession.

Chelsea have developed a concrete identity under Enzo Maresca, regardless of the personnel available from match to match. The Blues set up in a dynamic shape that appears as a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 out of possession with the holding midfielder playing a critical role in protecting the back line. When in possession, look for inverted full-backs in the midfield to create a 3-2-5 attacking shape.

LINEUP NOTES & INJURY NEWS

Newcastle United

Nick Pope will be the man between the sticks Sunday. Over his last five starts, he's conceded six goals while making 14 saves, including one save from a spot kick, seven clearances and two clean sheets.

Howe will be nursing attrition across his back line Sunday, as Lewis Hall (foot) has been ruled out for the remainder of the season and Fabian Schar (hamstring) is questionable for the match after limping off the filed late in their most recent 1-1 draw versus Brighton & Hove Albion.

Schar and Dan Burn are the most frequently selected pair in central defense. If Schar is not fit to feature, look for the recently returned Sven Botman to slot in alongside Burn. Valentino Livramento supplanted Kieran Trippier in the Toon's pecking order this season, but in Hall's absence, Livramento has slid to left-back to make way for Tripper to re-enter the starting XI on the right side.

The midfield triumvirate of Sandro Tonali, Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes is undoubtedly Newcastle's strongest pairing. However, Joelinton is unlikely to return this season after suffering a knee injury. During a four-match Joelinton absence in February, Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff each picked up minutes. However, since his most recent injury, Joe Willock has slotted into the Newcastle starting XI. If Willock finds his name on the team sheet once again, look for either Miley or Longstaff to impact the fixture off of the bench.

The attack is spearheaded by perennial double-digit goal scorer Alexander Isak whose 23 Premier League goals this season are a career-best in a single domestic campaign and trail only Mohamed Salah.

English wingers Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy most often flank Newcastle's striker. Gordon has made five abbreviated substitute appearances since his return from a thigh injury. If Howe opts to continue with a cautious approach to Gordon's minutes, the Toon need not ponderously seek for their alternative option, as Harvey Barnes is on a strong run of form that has seen him score three goals and assist once over his last five starts.

Chelsea

Chelsea are navigating only a handful of knocks as Maresca seeks a consistent starting XI that will lift the Blues to their Champions league aspirations.

Robert Sanchez is likely to remain the man between the sticks for the ninth successive league fixture. Over the previous eight-match stretch, he's recorded four clean sheets while conceding just five goals.

Levi Colwill is the leader for Maresca's men in central defense. He's been partnered with Trevoh Chalobah in the heart of the back line in their last three league fixtures. Malo Gusto made a 12-minute cameo appearance in Chelsea's victory over Liverpool, his first appearance since returning from a hamstring injury. In Gusto's familiar right-back role, Maresca opted to drop Moises Caicedo a line to deputize defensively and, when in possession, jump into the midfield. Reece James is also an option to start in his familiar role at right-back. On the left side, Marc Cucurella is a safe bet to take his familiar place in the starting XI and bring his frenetic energy.

With Caicedo having featured at right-back versus Liverpool, the manager opted to pair Enzo Fernandez with the now fit, but perennially hobbled, Romeo Lavia in the midfield double pivot. Considering the effectiveness of this combination versus the champions, expect to see this strategy on display Sunday. When in possession, Caicedo pushes forward alongside Lavia to play the role of destroyer in front of the back line, while Fernandez has the freedom to push even further forward into a more attacking role.

Chelsea's attacking ranks are at full strength again entering the stretch run of the Premier League campaign. With everything to play for, expect Maresca to put his most trusted XI on the pitch.

Expect Nicolas Jackson to spearhead the attack from the striker position with Cole Palmer playing the free-roaming No. 10 role in support. On the flanks, Noni Madueke is the likely selection on the right side. Pedro Neto projects to be the option on the left side of the formation, flipping from his preferred role on the right.

If Maresca opts to keep his proverbial powder dry, Jadon Sancho could be an option to start in place of Madueke. This would give the gaffer the opportunity to bring Madueke or Tyrique George on as a Jackson replacement or for a winger in the second half.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sandro Tonali is integral to Newcastle's will and ability to play downhill, through the center of the park. Over his last five starts, Tonali has scored once and assisted once while contributing seven interceptions and five clearances with two clean sheets.

Robert Sanchez has, at times, made himself the scapegoat of Chelsea's lack of consistency by playing errant passes that have led directly to opponent goals. If Sanchez is able play a clean game and continue his recent strong run of form that has seen him keep four clean sheets over his last eight starts, expect Chelsea to mitigate the number of Newcastle chances.

BETTING PICKS & PREDICTION

Man of the Match: Cole Palmer exercised the demons by converting a late penalty in the win versus Liverpool to break a 12-appearance goal drought. After a difficult run of form for the Blues' star man, expect Palmer to shoulder the burden of leading his team to their first Champions League berth since the 2021/2022 season.

Result: Newcastle 1 - Chelsea 2

UPCOMING EPL FIXTURES

Newcastle: May 18th at Arsenal

Chelsea: May 16th vs. Manchester United