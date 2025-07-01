Kylian Mbappe Injury: Good chance of playing

Mbappe (illness) has a good chance to return and play in Tuesday's clash against Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "He's fine. We're talking day by day, and he's feeling much better. We'll talk again tomorrow to make the final decision. There's a good chance he'll be able to play."

Mbappe is recovering well from the illness that sidelined him since the start of the FIFA Club World Cup and has a good chance to play on Tuesday against Juventus. This is good news for Real Madrid since it will allow the French star to get used to the system of the new coach Xabi Alonso ahead of the pre-season. That said, Gonzalo Garcia has done well during his absence, and should be the one starting up front if Mbappe isn't deemed fit enough to make the starting XI against the Old Lady.