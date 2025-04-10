Fantasy Soccer
Serhou Guirassy headshot

Serhou Guirassy News: Three shots Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Guirassy had three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.

Guirassy led his side with three shots Wednesday, but that was not near enough to overcome the red-hot Barcelona side. He will need to show up in a big way on Tuesday in the second leg in order to keep Dortmund's hopes alive in the Champions League.

Serhou Guirassy
Borussia Dortmund
More Stats & News
