Serhou Guirassy News: Three shots Wednesday
Guirassy had three shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 4-0 defeat versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.
Guirassy led his side with three shots Wednesday, but that was not near enough to overcome the red-hot Barcelona side. He will need to show up in a big way on Tuesday in the second leg in order to keep Dortmund's hopes alive in the Champions League.
