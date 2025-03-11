Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, March 12

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

The final four teams that will reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals will be revealed Wednesday. The derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid stands out among the other matches with the home team looking to turn the tide.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Borussia Dortmund at Lille

Jamie Gittens to score or assist +187

Serhou Guirassy is the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 10 goals, but he didn't record a shot in the draw against Lille in the first leg. Given their underdog tag despite being at home, the French side could employ a conservative, counter-attacking approach in this game.

Dortmund's creative players will need to be at their best to penetrate what figures to be a crowded defensive line. Enter Gittens, one of the few players who has consistently managed to threaten opposing defenses amid all the ups and downs Dortmund have gone through this season. The Englishman hasn't scored or assisted since January, but this seems like the perfect game for him to snap that drought. He has four goals in 11 UCL appearances this season while also adding 10 goal contributions (seven goals, three assists) in 25 Bundesliga contests.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Real Madrid at Atletico Madrid

Kylian Mbappe anytime goalscorer +150

Mbappe didn't find the back of the net in the first leg, a game that ended with a 2-1 victory for Los Merengues, but the Frenchman should be the team's most significant threat against an Atletico Madrid team that needs to win to have a shot at reaching the quarterfinals.

Mbappe scored a goal in the 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano this past weekend, and he's notched seven goals over his last eight appearances across all competitions. Plus, he already knows what it's like to score against Los Colchoneros, as Mbappe bagged a goal in the 1-1 draw in league play earlier this year (Feb. 8).

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Club Brugge at Aston Villa

Over 8.5 total corners +120

Three of Aston Villa's last four matches have ended with double-digit corner kicks. However, some caution must be applied since Villa don't have a need to go forward in this game given their 3-1 lead in the aggregate score. The first leg of this tie ended with only four corner kicks and three of them were for Brugge.

The Belgian squad will probably aim to play with a more attacking approach given their disadvantage in the score, but it'd be too much to expect them to dominate at Villa Park. While the amount of corners should be higher than the one in the first leg, it's not expected to reach double digits.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for PSV at Arsenal

Under 2.5 total goals +110

Arsenal have pretty much booked their place in the quarterfinals after winning the first leg of this tie by a 7-1 score on Dutch soil, so there shouldn't be much at stake in terms of progression risks. Arsenal could even rest a few players for this match, especially knowing they're playing Chelsea on Sunday at home.

PSV don't come into this game in their best form, and while they secured a 2-1 win over Heerenveen in the Eredivisie this past weekend, that win snapped a three-game losing skid. Given the lack of urgency on Arsenal's side and PSV's recent scoring woes, don't be surprised if this game ends up being a low-scoring contest.

