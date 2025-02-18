Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, February 19

This article is part of our Football Picks series.

Wednesday will determine the final four teams that will secure a berth in the UEFA Champions League's Round of 16. Will Manchester City turn things around against Real Madrid? Can Borussia Dortmund and PSG take advantage of the huge leads they generated in the first leg? What about Juventus and PSV when they collide in the Netherlands? No matter what happens, there's money to win.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Brest at PSG

Under 3.5 total goals between PSG and Brest -110

Led by a stellar performance from Ousmane Dembele, PSG cruised to an easy 3-0 win over Brest in the first leg of this all-French tie. Les Parisiens will have a golden chance to close things out at home where they haven't lost a competitive game since November.

Six of PSG's last 10 home matches across all competitions have ended with under four goals, and the same thing has happened in each of Brest's previous seven. Expect another low-scoring affair between these sides, especially since this tie is pretty much settled.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Sporting CP at Borussia Dortmund

Serhou Guirassy to score anytime +130

Guirassy has been one of the most prolific strikers in Europe this season and sits at the top of the UEFA Champions League's Golden Boot race with 10 goals. His header broke the deadlock in the first leg of this tie on Portuguese soil, and the Guinea international is expected to lead Dortmund's attack once again as the Bundesliga giants aim to close things out at Signal Iduna Park.

Knowing that Guirassy has found the back of the net four times across his last three UCL contests, and six times over his last seven appearances in all competitions, it wouldn't be shocking if he keeps that streak alive Wednesday.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Manchester City at Real Madrid

SGP: Both teams to score 'Yes' and Real Madrid to win +175

There's little doubt that the first leg between Manchester City and Real Madrid was the most exciting match last week, and nothing seems to suggest things will slow down in the second leg. Los Merengues came from behind to secure a comeback win thanks to late goals from Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham, and they'll have a huge chance to close things out in front of their crowd at Santiago Bernabéu.

Manchester City have enough quality to score at least one goal, but that may be it. I still expect Real Madrid to secure the victory in what promises to be a back-and-forth contest. Each of Real Madrid's last four games have ended with both teams scoring, while City have found the back of the net at least once in each of their last seven away matches across all competitions.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Juventus at PSV Eindhoven

Over 10 total corners +110

The previous meeting between these sides finished with nine corners, and given that this tie is far from settled, I would expect both teams to play with an attacking approach once again. The numbers seem to support the idea of another game with high totals for corners.

Juventus' last four matches across all competitions have had 12, nine, 10 and 14 corner kicks. Meanwhile, PSV's previous four games have posted 14, nine, eight and eight, respectively. Considering that PSV will have to take a few more risks following the 2-1 defeat in the first leg, this looks like a game that could finish with double-digit corners, with most of them probably coming from the Dutch side.

