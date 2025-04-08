Champions League Best Bets: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Wednesday, April 9

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

Wednesday resumes the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, including two of the tournament's top contenders, Barcelona and PSG. Los Blaugranas take on Borussia Dortmund, and PSG will celebrate their Ligue 1 title by hosting Aston Villa.

UEFA Champions League Best Bets for Aston Villa at PSG

Ousmane Dembele to score anytime +100

Few players in the world have been as hot as Dembele over the first three months of the calendar year. The French winger seems to have shaken off the struggles he endured at Barcelona and is finally living up to his potential in his age-27 season.

Dembele only played 28 minutes in PSG's title-clinching win over Angers on Saturday, but that was presumably due to him being rested for this matchup. He has eight goals and two assists over his last eight starts across all competitions, which includes the two matches with France in the UEFA Nations League in late March. He's found the back of the net an astonishing 24 times since the beginning of January, including a run of 17 goals in eight games between Jan. 5 and Feb. 11.

PSG to win and Both teams to score "Yes" +175

Aston Villa are one of the hottest teams in Europe, and they prepared for this match by securing a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, a result that boosts their chances of securing a top-four finish in England's top flight. They travel to Paris on the heels of a seven-game winning run in competitive matches, but the toughest opponent they faced during that stretch was perhaps Nottingham a few days ago.

They kept four clean sheets over that stretch, but they've struggled to keep them the majority of the season and will find it difficult to hold down one of the best teams in the world. There's no question they can put up a fight against PSG, but the French giants could be too good for the Midlands club. Villa might find a way to score a goal, but PSG will secure the three points and hold the lead ahead of the return leg at Villa Park next week.

UCL Predictions for Borussia Dortmund at FC Barcelona

Over 3.5 total goals +100

Dortmund have had their fair share of defensive struggles end all season, regardless of manager, and things haven't changed too much since the arrival of Niko Kovac. Plus, the absence of Nico Schlotterbeck (knee) and the doubts regarding the availability of Niklas Sule (undisclosed) suggest that Dortmund might have trouble containing Barca's potent attack of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski.

Barcelona are expected to be without Inigo Martinez (lower body), and Dortmund have a few game-changing players in the final third as well in Serhou Guirassy and Karim Adeyemi. Everything is set up for this game to be a goal fest, and it could easily end with at least four goals.

Dortmund's last two matches in the Bundesliga have had over three goals scored, and that also happened when these sides met in the league phase, ending with a 3-2 win for Barcelona at Signal Iduna Park.

FC Barcelona to win at HT and FT -110

Few teams in the world can match up evenly with Barcelona and Dortmund are not one of them. The Bundesliga giants tend to deliver their best when playing on the European stage, but there's not a realistic scenario in which they'll be able to compete with Los Blaugranas.

Barcelona might be coming off a draw against Real Betis in league play, but they should be able to secure an early lead and hold on until the final whistle, possibly scoring a few goals in the process.

