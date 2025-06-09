Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Tariq Lamptey headshot

Tariq Lamptey Injury: Extends contract with Brighton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 9, 2025

Lamptey (knee) has extended his contract with Brighton by one year until June 2026, the club announced.

Lamptey will remain one more season with the Seagulls after extending his contract. He made 17 appearances across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Lamptey was slowed down by ankle and knee injuries and will hope to come back fully fit for the preseason.

Tariq Lamptey
Brighton & Hove Albion
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now