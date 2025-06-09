Tariq Lamptey Injury: Extends contract with Brighton

Lamptey (knee) has extended his contract with Brighton by one year until June 2026, the club announced.

Lamptey will remain one more season with the Seagulls after extending his contract. He made 17 appearances across all competitions during the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing two assists. Lamptey was slowed down by ankle and knee injuries and will hope to come back fully fit for the preseason.